Get it in writing. It’s a good policy anytime someone says you won’t be responsible for the costs of proposed work. It turns out to be especially important when that someone is the federal government.

Indeed, Washington, by way of the Environmental Protection Agency, showed itself to be fundamentally dishonest in its dealings with a Pennsylvania couple regarding property they own in Western New York.

Here’s how it went: The EPA wanted to inspect property owned by Carolyn and James Newhouse of Bradford, Pa., to look for old or leaking oil wells. The project was covered by a federal grant, the agency assured the couple, so – perhaps naively – they agreed. Before it was over, the government clobbered them with a bill for $1.3 million.

Just as bad, the number turned out to be a big fat lie because, when all was said and done, the government agreed to a payment of just $40,000 – about 3% of the previous figure. That price, the couple’s lawyer said, was something they could manage for the benefit of relieving a level of mental and financial stress most of us can hardly imagine.

Still, none of it ever should have happened and, indeed, it’s fair to conclude that the government should have paid them for the misery they endured and the expenses they incurred.

The torture began more than a decade ago via a seemingly harmless letter. If the couple would grant access to their 61 acres in Cattaraugus County, EPA crews would inspect abandoned wells and plug any that were leaking. The costs were covered. The Newhouses had bought the land for $8,400 in 2000, mainly so Carolyn Newhouse’s father could hunt. The deal did not include rights or royalties to any wells, according to the couple. So they agreed.

Then came the next letter – a $768,529 bill for inspecting and plugging 13 wells. Four years later, in 2019, another letter arrived, this one from the National Pollution Funds Center. With that, the bill rose to $1 million. Five months later, the U.S. Treasury send a notice of debt, putting the past-due bill at $1.3 million. The government threatened wage garnishment.

The Newhouses appealed, then sued. Fortunately, the government agreed to take the matter out of the courts and place it in the hands of a mediator. With that, the bill fell by 97%, to $40,000.

The EPA has been an essential player in the push for environmental awareness and responsibility. It is critical to maintain its mission, but there is no justifying its abuse of this couple. Someone either wasn’t paying attention or didn’t care that a powerful federal agency was threatening to bully an innocent couple into insolvency.

Cattaraugus County is in Nick Langworthy’s 23rd Congressional District. He should demand answers.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.