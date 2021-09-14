The Editorial Board: Walton has a high hurdle to clear if she wants to persuade voters to dig deeper

“Let’s tell the truth. Mr. Reagan will raise taxes, and so will I. He won’t tell you. I just did.” – 1984 Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale in a debate against incumbent President Ronald Reagan, who was overwhelmingly re-elected

This isn’t 1984, of course, and the issues in Buffalo are different from those of 37 years ago. Nevertheless, observers of the Buffalo mayoral debate last week may have been surprised when Democratic nominee and primary victor India B. Walton declared that she would raise city taxes.

In a high-tax state like this one, that’s a risky plan, both economically and politically, but Walton deserves the chance to make her case. Citizens want services, after all, and they cost money. High-needs neighborhoods, in particular, need attention.

Walton says that in her door-to-door campaigning, many homeowners voiced support for the 3% tax hike she is proposing. Her focus, she says, is on increasing homeownership, reducing poverty and promoting jobs with a “decent living wage.” Anyone should be able to acknowledge the worthiness of those goals, especially in one of the country’s poorest big cities.