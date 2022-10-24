The Editorial Board: Vote yes on state environmental bond act

It sounds like a simple decision and it is: Check the box that says yes to clean water, clean air and green jobs. In many ways, the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act is as clear-cut as it sounds.

The $4.2 billion bond pays for capital projects that further New York State’s mission to preserve and protect the state’s natural resources and mitigate the effects of climate change. Even Albany’s fiscally conservative Empire Center applauds most of the goals of the act, calling them “justifiable infrastructure investments,” though it questions the costs, given New York’s existing debt. In this case, though, the mission is worth the expense.

The bond act addresses four categories of concern: restoration and flood risk reduction; water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure; open space land conservation and recreation; and climate change mitigation.

No less than 35% of the funds – and up to 40% – must be spent to benefit disadvantaged communities. That means long-term, dedicated funding will go toward reducing air and water pollution in neighborhoods that have too often been overlooked. Those communities will also be targeted with energy-efficient public schools, urban forestry projects, green or reflective roofs, community gardens and community cooling centers. Funds from this act will be used to fix Buffalo’s aging sewers and replace lead service lines.

The bond act’s balance of safeguarding public health and improving New York’s overall environmental stewardship helps correct the mistakes of the past as it looks toward a future of reducing emissions and keeping climate change disruption at bay. It has provisions that will mitigate damage from severe weather events and conserve New York’s air and water to the benefit of all who live here.

The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act authorizes borrowing to protect New Yorkers into the future. It’s necessary and costs less than environmental bond acts of the past. Vote yes.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.