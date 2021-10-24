The Editorial Board: Vote yes on five amendments to the state constitution

The Buffalo News concludes its endorsements in 2021 election campaigns today, looking at five proposed amendments to the state constitution. We urge all registered voters to cast their ballots, whomever they support and whatever amendments they favor.
The back of the November ballot this year contains five proposals to change the New York State Constitution, including three that promote fair and inclusive elections.
We look with favor upon all five.
Proposal 1: Voters approved changes to the state Constitution affecting apportionment and redistricting in 2014 that included creation of an “independent” redistricting commission. This proposal would iron out some of the wrinkles that remain in the state’s imperfect redistricting process.
That redistricting panel is now at work on redrawing the maps of congressional and state legislative districts in time for 2022 elections. Their first effort produced a stalemate, with Democrats and Republicans on the committee each producing their own maps.
We have a long way to go before New York achieves a truly nonpartisan redistricting body, as California has done. That does not mean New York should not aim for improvement.
The ballot question would put an end to some of the mischief-making our current system allows, such as counting incarcerated people in the place where they are jailed rather than their residence. That imprints in the Constitution what the Legislature passed by statute in 2010.
It would freeze the number of state senators at 63, to prevent the creation of new districts for the sole purpose of diluting the electorate to keep one party from losing representation when census results dictate that it should.
The aspect of the proposal that has divided good-government groups involves changes on the makeup of the redistricting commission and how the Legislature would approve new district lines.
As it stands now, if the top leaders of the Assembly and Senate belong to the same party, a two-thirds vote is required among both houses to enact the panel’s redistricting plan – the only provision in the state Constitution that varies according to party. The ballot question would change that to require a simple majority vote, as done now if the Assembly speaker and Senate majority leader are from different parties.
With the supermajorities the Democrats now hold in the Legislature, the change would not have much material effect.
The proposal would also strike down the requirement that the redistricting commission be headed by co-directors from opposing parties. The dueling maps produced by the commission this year show the bipartisan arrangement is not all it’s cracked up to be.
One important aspect of the 2014 amendment that would remain in force should ease the concerns of critics. It prohibits drawing districts that deny or abridge racial or language minority rights, or to discourage competition or favor particular candidates or political parties. That guiding principal must be strongly enforced. Vote yes.
Proposal 2: This would establish clean air, clean water and a healthful environment as a “right” in the Constitution.
New York already has a strong set of laws and regulations to protect the environment, but this would go further in cementing those into place. At least six other states have similar environmental rights codified in their state constitutions: Hawaii, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the super-red state Montana.
Pennsylvania, our neighboring state whose political map features more shades of red and purple than New York, has had its Environmental Rights Amendment for 50 years. Critics of the New York proposal worry that it would provide an opening for lawyers to unleash a flood of litigation, but that has not been the case in Pennsylvania.
John C. Dernbach, a professor of environmental law at Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg, told The News that there has been only a slight uptick in lawsuits since that state’s Supreme Court revitalized the amendment with a 2003 decision. There’s not a lot of money for lawyers to pursue in cases involving financial damages, Dernbach said.
In Pennsylvania, Dernbach said, “lawyers now often advise clients to make sure there is no glaring problem in their proposed projects that will invite scrutiny under Pennsylvania’s ERA. Rather than wait for the litigants and courts to use the ERA to fill these gaps, in other words, project developers often fill the gaps themselves.”
As is the case in Pennsylvania, a “green” amendment could discourage more litigation than it invites. Vote yes.
Proposal 3: This would allow the Legislature to pass a bill enabling same-day voter registration.
New Yorkers are fortunate to live in a state that promotes democratic participation rather than trying to restrict it. There is no democratic downside to a carefully implemented policy. Vote yes.
Proposal 4: No-excuse absentee ballots would be allowed, striking down the current provision that voters may only get an absentee ballot due to illness, physical disability or being out of the country.
Absentee ballots make voting more convenient. There is little evidence that they produce any more election fraud or errors than other ways of voting. As we’ve noted before, we’re fans of the way Colorado sends absentee ballots to every voter, encouraging participation. This proposal is a step in that direction. Vote yes.
Question 5: This is a New York City proposal to increase the City Civil Court’s jurisdiction over claims from $25,000 to $50,000, basically an adjustment for inflation. Vote yes.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.