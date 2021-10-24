The Editorial Board: Vote yes on five amendments to the state constitution

The ballot question would put an end to some of the mischief-making our current system allows, such as counting incarcerated people in the place where they are jailed rather than their residence. That imprints in the Constitution what the Legislature passed by statute in 2010.

It would freeze the number of state senators at 63, to prevent the creation of new districts for the sole purpose of diluting the electorate to keep one party from losing representation when census results dictate that it should.

The aspect of the proposal that has divided good-government groups involves changes on the makeup of the redistricting commission and how the Legislature would approve new district lines.

As it stands now, if the top leaders of the Assembly and Senate belong to the same party, a two-thirds vote is required among both houses to enact the panel’s redistricting plan – the only provision in the state Constitution that varies according to party. The ballot question would change that to require a simple majority vote, as done now if the Assembly speaker and Senate majority leader are from different parties.

With the supermajorities the Democrats now hold in the Legislature, the change would not have much material effect.