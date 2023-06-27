It’s primary election day in New York, a time for party members – and only party members – to choose nominees for the November elections. Voters in Western New York will have plenty of decisions to make, including offices in the Erie County Legislature, mayor of Niagara Falls and the Buffalo Common Council.

The News Editorial Board usually endorses only in U.S. presidential elections or when a local primary election is tantamount to general election victory. Such is the case with the Common Council, offices long dominated by the Democratic Party. This year, the Editorial Board endorsed in two Council races, in which no incumbent appears on the ballot. They are in the Masten and Ellicott districts. A recap of those endorsements appears below. Other Common Council races on the ballot are in the Lovejoy, North and University districts.

Some of this years’ biggest races feature no primary. Among them is Erie County executive. In Tuesday’s voting, Democratic incumbent Mark Poloncarz is unopposed, as is Republican challenger Chrissy Casilio.

The races are important, even when they don’t determine the general election outcome. The choices made stand as a statement of principles and wishes. They can affect matters including economic development, taxes, quality of life and commitment to democracy, the latter of which begins with voting in today’s elections.

Our endorsements:

Masten District: Zeneta B. Everhart

Ellicott District: Matt Dearing