The Editorial Board: Vote today to choose mayor and party nominees

It’s a typical primary day in Western New York, especially when the Buffalo mayor is on the ballot. In a cynical acknowledgement of their chances of winning that office – something less than slim to none – Republicans are running no candidates in the city. With that, they may be able to depress the Democratic vote this November and increase their chances of holding onto the sheriff’s and comptroller’s offices.

Unfortunately, that strategy also deprives Buffalo’s Republicans of the chance to influence the direction of the city, since the primary will be tantamount to election for that office. The same goes for the Erie County Legislature’s District 1 seat, which lies entirely within the city. And in failing ever to make their case, it also helps to ensure that the city will remain overwhelmingly Democratic.

As with November, though, all eligible voters should make their way to the polls to choose their parties’ nominees. In addition to the Democratic campaigns for mayor and county Legislature, contested primaries include races for Erie County sheriff, in which Republicans will choose between two candidates while Democrats will pick among three. In addition, Democrats will choose between two candidates for county comptroller. The winner in each of those races will face a general election opponent.