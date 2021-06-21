The Editorial Board: Vote today to choose mayor and party nominees

It’s a typical primary day in Western New York, especially when the Buffalo mayor is on the ballot. In a cynical acknowledgement of their chances of winning that office – something less than slim to none – Republicans are running no candidates in the city. With that, they may be able to depress the Democratic vote this November and increase their chances of holding onto the sheriff’s and comptroller’s offices.
Unfortunately, that strategy also deprives Buffalo’s Republicans of the chance to influence the direction of the city, since the primary will be tantamount to election for that office. The same goes for the Erie County Legislature’s District 1 seat, which lies entirely within the city. And in failing ever to make their case, it also helps to ensure that the city will remain overwhelmingly Democratic.
As with November, though, all eligible voters should make their way to the polls to choose their parties’ nominees. In addition to the Democratic campaigns for mayor and county Legislature, contested primaries include races for Erie County sheriff, in which Republicans will choose between two candidates while Democrats will pick among three. In addition, Democrats will choose between two candidates for county comptroller. The winner in each of those races will face a general election opponent.
The Buffalo News editorial page endorses candidates in local elections only when a contested race is tantamount to election. This year, those are the races for mayor and Erie County Legislature District 1.
In each of those races, this page has endorsed the incumbent candidates. For mayor, that is Byron W. Brown, who is seeking a record fifth term. Despite some lingering questions about finances and criminal investigations that haven’t touched him, Brown is the only candidate with the background and experience to qualify him to lead Buffalo. Even with better prepared opponents, Brown has performed well as mayor. It would take a particularly compelling candidate to make the argument to unseat him.
The other candidates are India Walton, a passionate community activist who is unprepared for so important an office, and Le’Candice Durham, whose qualifications are limited to a genuine interest in the issues.
For District 1, the editorial board has endorsed incumbent Howard Johnson over challengers Dominique Calhoun and Samuel Herbert Jr.
