The Editorial Board: Violence at clerk candidate’s home echoes our democratic decay

That we have a problem with our politics in this country is beyond dispute. You need only watch the hearings of the congressional Jan. 6 committee to a nation at risk of slipping off its democratic moorings.

But the dysfunction is showing up even in local politics, most recently – and disturbingly – in the Erie County Clerk’s race, of all places. The campaign for a largely administrative post has drawn criminal charges against a Buffalo man accused of throwing a dummy pipe bomb into the home of Democratic candidate Melissa Hartman, the supervisor of the Town of Eden.

The phony explosive, thrown at 3 a.m. on March 28, included messages that threatened Hartman if she didn’t drop out of the clerk’s race.

Eden Police Chief Gregory Savage said Adam A. Jones, 40, claimed someone paid him to take part in this incident and others along Hillbrook Drive. Jones has been charged with felony criminal mischief for two incidents on March 6 and Aug. 15 – that one targeting a home that was struck five times – and for throwing the fake pipe bomb at Hartman’s home. Four other incidents remain under investigation.

These episodes are complicated by neighbor issues involving another individual, so it’s hard at this point to know exactly where personal animus gives way to threats of political violence. What is beyond dispute, though, is that such threats are becoming more common, if not normalized, across the country.

It’s not just the Jan. 6 , 2021, insurrection that was instigated by then-President Donald Trump, as evidence has made abundantly clear. In that riot, the lives of many elected officials, including Mike Pence, then the vice president, were put in jeopardy, all so that Trump could illegally remain in office. The lives of members of the Jan. 6 committee have been threatened.

In March 2020 protesters – some of them armed – illegally entered the Michigan capitol in Lansing, protesting pandemic restrictions. In October of the same year, 14 anti-government extremists were arrested on charges of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and to use explosives in the attempt.

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was attacked when a man with a pointed weapon climbed on an outdoor stage near Rochester in July. The man was disarmed and Zeldin was unhurt.

Threats of civil war have spiked online since the FBI search at Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, where the former president had been inappropriately – and possibly illegally – stashing government documents, including some marked as top secret.

It’s not the only way that political dysfunction is finding its way into public life in Erie County. In what was meant to be a private Facebook posting, a candidate for the Hamburg School Board advocated chaos, calling for supporters to “create massive upheaval” in the district. That’s not political violence, of course, but it’s a precursor.

It’s impossible to know, at this point, if the attack on Hartman’s home is an outgrowth of these kinds of events, but it’s also impossible to discount the possibility, if not the likelihood. In any case, someone wanted the candidate to believe her electoral ambitions were putting her safety and perhaps her life at risk, along with her family’s.

Democracies can’t function without elections in which losers accept the decision of voters and in which good people can feel they are safe in seeking public office. But it’s hard to see how this genie be put back in its bottle unless more politicians step up to denounce it. This malfunctioning of democracy is today showing up more in the Republican Party than anywhere else and too many of its leaders continue to support, or at least tolerate, Trump and his treacherous manipulations.

For example, an analysis by The Washington Post found that election deniers – candidates who echo Trump’s lies about a stolen election – will be on the ballot in 48 of 50 states and account for more than half of all Republicans running for congressional and state offices this year. Among them are Zeldin, the gubernatorial candidate, and Rep. Claudia Tenney, running in the newly redrawn 24th Congressional District, which includes part of Niagara County. Fivethirtyeight.com, meanwhile, found that 60% of Americans will have at least one election-denier on their November ballot.

By spreading dangerous lies, those people incentivize violence that can lead to homes such as Melissa Hartman’s.

• • •

