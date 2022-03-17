The Editorial Board: Video documents the professionalism and decency of police under pressure

Edwards and Officer Michael Ramos fired the shots. They were placed on paid administrative leave, a routine practice. Thomas was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

It could have been much worse. Officers could have been injured or killed. Thomas could have died. Bystanders could have been harmed. But there are also ways the episode could have been avoided or rendered less dangerous. Public officials, state and local, need to review the confrontation and make improvements. They can start with a desperate lack of mental health services.

Less than a week before Monday’s crisis, Thomas had called police, asking to be taken to ECMC for psychiatric treatment. It’s a tragically familiar story. People in crisis – or, more often, their relatives – reach out for crucial help they can’t find. Police become the de facto therapists, taking on obligations that shouldn’t be theirs.

The problem traces to the “deinstitutionalization” policies of the 1970s and ’80s. Its premise was that mental health hospitals should be reserved for those who truly need that level of care, while those who could benefit from community-based services would get appropriate, less costly treatment in a less restrictive setting.