It seems lower campaign donation limits need not hamper a politician’s ability to fundraise on a grand scale.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has proven that by pulling in $4.5 million over the past six months, even though donations from individuals have a new limit of $18,000, down from $70,000, as of Jan. 1, when New York State’s electoral financing changes took effect. That didn’t impede Hochul, who was able to raise more than her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in a similar time period – and he, renowned as a prolific fundraiser, was able to pull in the larger individual amounts.

Not everyone is a Kathy Hochul, but still, if getting smaller sums from a larger group of donors worked for her, it can work – maybe not as dramatically – for other statewide candidates. Furthermore, making it imperative for candidates to reach out to more voters is better for the issues, for the campaign and – crucially – for democracy.

Hochul should keep those imperatives in mind and veto a bill that would undo this good work.

Under the new provisions, instituted in 2020, but delayed until after the 2022 elections, in addition to limiting individual donations, a $250 donation to a statewide legislative candidate would spur $2,300 in additional taxpayer matching funds to that candidate. But a donation over $250 receives no matching funds, thus prioritizing small donors and wider outreach by candidates.

The new campaign financing program is hanging by a thread, however. During its final session last month, the Legislature passed a bill that removed much of the impact of the reform, making the first $250 of a donation of any size up to the maximum amount eligible to be matched with public funds, so that small donors are no longer prioritized. Another provision raises the number of in-district donors and the total donation figure needed to qualify for matching funds, thus making it easier for incumbents and more difficult for challengers. The dream of publicly funded political campaigns has been all but shot down by these changes.

The reasons for this backpedaling on long-overdue progressive reforms are disgracefully obvious. Well-entrenched incumbents don’t want primary challenges from energetic candidates willing to do the outreach to bring in the multiple small donations needed to make their races viable. They want to coast to re-election, not work for it.

It is a shame that Buffalo’s State Sens. Tim Kennedy and Sean Ryan voted in favor of undercutting this reform. To her credit, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People-Stokes voted against it.

It is now up to Hochul to do the right thing. Veto the bill.