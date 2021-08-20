The Editorial Board: Van Gogh's starry wonder; Occidental turns page; shepherds make a comeback

If ever there were a cure for the coronavirus blues, the exhibit “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” seems to fit the bill.
Dozens of projectors will show digital images of more than 300 artworks created by Vincent van Gogh.
Van Gogh’s most famous work, “Starry Night,” featured dark shades of blue and was painted during a troubled period of his life, but the experience of stepping into the many hues of his works figures to lift the mood of socially distanced visitors.
Some art purists object to the idea of turning van Gogh’s works into a multimedia show, but we’re betting that every pixel tells a story.
• • •
The closing of the Occidental Chemical Corp. plant in Niagara Falls represents another milepost in the changing history of that city.
Industry was attracted by low-cost electricity to Niagara Falls. Occidental’s forerunner, Hooker Chemical, was an important employer that also befouled the city with the pollutants that poured into Love Canal.
Litigation over Love Canal will continue, the loss of 130 jobs in the city will sting and Niagara Falls will try to attract new businesses to fill the void.
Employers who have a hard time finding help these days to work a cash register or wait on tables should take comfort in the fact they don’t need to line up a shepherd.
• • •
A Buffalo News story this week had details on the plans to add solar panels to a farm in Lockport. The 46-acre project will also include bringing in sheep and honeybees.
Who will tend the sheep? Caleb Scott of the Solar Grazing Association said he operates a company that has a long list of available shepherds.
A long list? We thought shepherding was a dying trade but it appears that the lure of bossing around docile flocks that never talk back, plus the absence of facial hair restrictions, is luring millennials to the field.
• • •
A picture in last Sunday’s story about the physical deterioration of Highmark Stadium got our attention with its reference to the stadium’s “vomitorium.”
It sounded like a new version of a porta-potty, set up for Bills fans whose pregame tailgating rituals overwhelm their digestive systems.
And if that were the case, wouldn’t the stadium need about 50 of them?
The truth is not so colorful.
Vomitorium is a theater term deriving from the Latin word vomo, meaning to spew forth. It describes the place where large crowds can quickly spew out of the building after a performance.
Any plans for a new stadium had better ensure that Buffalo has a vomitorium that is second to none.