The Editorial Board: Van Gogh's starry wonder; Occidental turns page; shepherds make a comeback

Litigation over Love Canal will continue, the loss of 130 jobs in the city will sting and Niagara Falls will try to attract new businesses to fill the void.

Employers who have a hard time finding help these days to work a cash register or wait on tables should take comfort in the fact they don’t need to line up a shepherd.

• • •

A Buffalo News story this week had details on the plans to add solar panels to a farm in Lockport. The 46-acre project will also include bringing in sheep and honeybees.

Who will tend the sheep? Caleb Scott of the Solar Grazing Association said he operates a company that has a long list of available shepherds.

A long list? We thought shepherding was a dying trade but it appears that the lure of bossing around docile flocks that never talk back, plus the absence of facial hair restrictions, is luring millennials to the field.

• • •