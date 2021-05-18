The Editorial Board: Vaccine resisters exact a price from those who have done right by their community

Crunch time is coming for two different but related categories of New Yorkers: those who haven’t had a Covid-19 shot and those who object to the vaccine passports which document that status. Friends, advisers and trusted confidants need to help them over the obstacles that loom in their imaginations.
Fact No. 1: Except for a small minority of people, the risks of a bad reaction to the vaccine is far smaller than the risks of acquiring an infection that can sicken, hospitalize or kill them. That ought to be enough.
Fact No. 2: Offering proof of vaccination is neither exotic nor unacceptably intrusive. Parents offer evidence of their children’s immunizations before they begin school. It’s a community-minded action that helps to protect everyone.
We are all individuals, of course, but we are also members of a community, a status that imposes certain responsibilities. It’s why we are willing to hit the brakes at a red light. In an emergency such as a deadly pandemic, it’s fair to expect that all who can will be vaccinated and that they will be unconcerned about documenting it. It’s not much to ask, especially considering the kinds of sacrifices previous generations made for our benefit.
Indeed, those who are vaccinated and willing to prove it will pay a price for those who refuse. One example: The rules by which the Erie County Fair will be able to operate this summer include restricted attendance unless everyone who attends is vaccinated. As a practical matter, that is likely to mean that not everyone who wants to go to the fair will be able to, even if they have had the good sense to be vaccinated. The resisters will penalize the compliant.
In addition, wearing masks will continue to be required in some places – on airplanes and public transit, for example – because not enough people are vaccinated. It’s not much of an imposition, but it delays a return to normal.
Unvaccinated people and those unwilling to document their inoculations will also restrict attendance at baseball games, plays, concerts and other crowd events. They will likely rule out their ability to travel to Canada once the border is reopened. They are needlessly consuming hospital care, since over the past few weeks, almost everyone requiring admission for treatment of Covid-19 was unvaccinated.
There will, no doubt, be a hard core of resisters who, for whatever selfish, insufficient reason, won’t take the shot. If there are too many of them, our march toward herd immunity will be blockaded.
But researchers believe that many of those yet to be inoculated simply haven’t gotten around to it. They are the low-hanging fruit of this moment when plenty of vaccines are available for a wide span of age groups. They should be helped along.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.