The Editorial Board: Vaccine resisters exact a price from those who have done right by their community

Crunch time is coming for two different but related categories of New Yorkers: those who haven’t had a Covid-19 shot and those who object to the vaccine passports which document that status. Friends, advisers and trusted confidants need to help them over the obstacles that loom in their imaginations.

Fact No. 1: Except for a small minority of people, the risks of a bad reaction to the vaccine is far smaller than the risks of acquiring an infection that can sicken, hospitalize or kill them. That ought to be enough.

Fact No. 2: Offering proof of vaccination is neither exotic nor unacceptably intrusive. Parents offer evidence of their children’s immunizations before they begin school. It’s a community-minded action that helps to protect everyone.

We are all individuals, of course, but we are also members of a community, a status that imposes certain responsibilities. It’s why we are willing to hit the brakes at a red light. In an emergency such as a deadly pandemic, it’s fair to expect that all who can will be vaccinated and that they will be unconcerned about documenting it. It’s not much to ask, especially considering the kinds of sacrifices previous generations made for our benefit.