The Editorial Board: Vaccine refusal within medical facilities creates a risk that needs to be monitored

The policy was announced after the Food and Drug Administration gave formal approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which, like the other vaccines in use, was previously offered under emergency authorization. The Pfizer shot is expected to be authorized soon for children ages 5 to 11 and also as a booster shot for at-risk populations that are already vaccinated.

The Bills and Sabres appeared to kick down the door of business hesitancy here. Since that announcement, the University at Buffalo implemented its own vaccine requirement, as did Shea’s for all its Buffalo theaters. In that, it is following the lead of New York City’s Broadway theaters, which also require patrons to be vaccinated.

Some places allow proof of a recent negative test to substitute for a vaccination, but with the formal authorization of the Pfizer vaccine – and other approvals likely – tolerance for those alternatives seems to be waning. It’s not a substitute for the Bills, Sabres, UB, Shea’s or any health facility. For them, it’s vaccination only. It’s the way out of this mess.

Still, how that plays out needs to be monitored. It’s one thing if a sports team or theatrical event has to absorb some empty seats in the name of safety and continued business. But if too many health professionals are willing to put patients at risk, some further action may be necessary.