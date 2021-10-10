The Editorial Board: Vaccine mandates work: Despite the protests and outcry, ultimatums drive up inoculation rates

Vaccine mandates in the public and private spheres raise the emotional temperature in debates over individual rights, but they also raise the rates of vaccination against Covid-19. The tradeoff is worth it.

While protesters who march against mandates draw attention, and some choose suspension or termination from their jobs rather than submit to a jab, they are very much in the minority. Numbers tell the story.

Gov. Kathy Hochul set a deadline of Sept. 27 for hospital and nursing home workers to get vaccinated, enforcing a policy originally set by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. New York State officials announced last week that 92% of employees had received at least one dose, an improvement of roughly 10 percentage points from a week earlier.

President Biden last month directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to write rules mandating that all businesses with more than 100 employees had to require workers to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. He also announced a mandate for most federal workers, who must get inoculated by Nov. 22 to keep their jobs. Federal contractors must be vaccinated by Dec. 8.

The federal mandate allows for religious exemptions, while the New York mandate does not, a fact that’s under a legal challenge that it shouldn’t survive.