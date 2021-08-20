The Editorial Board: Vaccine mandates shouldn't stop with health care workers

Catholic Health said it will comply with the mandate and urged the community to get vaccinated. Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo stepped up early in requiring employees be vaccinated for Covid-19. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center last week announced it would mandate in three to four weeks that its employees be vaccinated or be subject to regular testing. Cuomo “strongly urged” private businesses to adopt similar policies.

By this time, the battle lines over Covid-19 vaccination are well-established. On one side are people suspicious of the vaccines and the people recommending them. On the other are the billions worldwide who have been vaccinated and know that until billions more get the shots, our health and our economy remain at risk.

We hope Cuomo – or Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who becomes governor on Tuesday – go further. Other health care workers would be high on our list. So would teachers and other school employees. Vaccines still aren’t approved for kids younger than age 12. They are vulnerable. It is society’s responsibility to do everything we can to keep them safe.

Here is a list of some of the companies requiring Covid-19 vaccines for employees. *

• Cisco: All employees entering its offices.