The Editorial Board: Vaccine mandates shouldn't stop with health care workers

Employees at hospitals and long-term care facilities must be vaccinated, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced this week. We applaud the move.
Covid-19 cases are swamping some states and ticking up even in New York, which has one of the nation’s highest vaccination rates. The new Delta variant of the virus is packing hospitals with younger, sicker patients and straining an already strained group of front-line workers.
Florida has the highest per capita rate of hospitalizations in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In Texas, the Texas Tribune reported that “out of nearly 12,000 people hospitalized with Covid in Texas on Monday, more than a quarter of them are in the state’s ICU beds.” In Louisiana and Alabama, the story is almost as dire.
In Western New York, Allegany County has a “substantial” rate of new cases, according to the county Health Department. It said most recent cases have been the result of close household contacts. Erie County has been at a “substantial” rate for days. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he would consider requiring masks inside private establishments if the numbers continue to grow.
Cuomo’s directive requires employees to receive their first dose by Sept. 27. The state Health Department will allow limited exemptions for religious or medical reasons.
Catholic Health said it will comply with the mandate and urged the community to get vaccinated. Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo stepped up early in requiring employees be vaccinated for Covid-19. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center last week announced it would mandate in three to four weeks that its employees be vaccinated or be subject to regular testing. Cuomo “strongly urged” private businesses to adopt similar policies.
By this time, the battle lines over Covid-19 vaccination are well-established. On one side are people suspicious of the vaccines and the people recommending them. On the other are the billions worldwide who have been vaccinated and know that until billions more get the shots, our health and our economy remain at risk.
We hope Cuomo – or Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who becomes governor on Tuesday – go further. Other health care workers would be high on our list. So would teachers and other school employees. Vaccines still aren’t approved for kids younger than age 12. They are vulnerable. It is society’s responsibility to do everything we can to keep them safe.
Here is a list of some of the companies requiring Covid-19 vaccines for employees. *
• Cisco: All employees entering its offices.
• Disney: All salaried and nonunion hourly workers who work on-site.
• DoorDash: Corporate employees who choose to work in offices. (Does not apply to drivers.)
• Facebook: U.S.-based workers when company offices reopen.
• Google: All employees returning to offices.
• Microsoft: About 100,000 U.S. employees.
• Tyson Foods: Current employees in U.S offices must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.
• United Airlines: All U.S.-based employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 25.
• Walgreens: All employees in U.S. support offices to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30.
• Walmart: White-collar workers, by Oct. 4.
• Washington Post: All employees fully vaccinated by mid-September.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.