The Editorial Board: Vaccine mandate hastens the need to restructure New York's nursing homes

The crucial implementation of the requirement is causing predictable responses in hospitals, including limits on elective surgeries and, at Erie County Medical Center, a decision to accept only critical trauma transfers.

So far, hospitals seem to be managing the challenge. What is happening in nursing homes is less certain.

Some critics, misreading the situation, will insist that nursing home workers – and other health care providers – never should have been required to be vaccinated. But the lack of a vaccine helped to create a cataclysm in the state’s nursing homes, whose staff members often worked in more than one facility to make ends meet, spreading infection among residents who were already at heightened risk of serious illness or death. Mandated vaccination was the only practical – not to mention moral – course, even if it hastened the industry’s looming crisis.

Albany, in what seems to have been an honest effort to improve care, undermined the cause this year when it passed minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes. Aimed in part at disreputable operators who buy nursing homes and prioritize profits over care, the law was aimed at a serious problem, but its one-size-fits-all approach can hardly help but backfire.