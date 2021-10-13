The Editorial Board: Vaccine appeal is necessary as judge buys phony religious claim that even churches reject

• No religious exemption is allowed for school vaccinations. They were once permitted – and also abused – but the state abolished them in 2019 without significant controversy. As a result, schools are safer.

Somehow, though, U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd found that the anonymous plaintiffs were being denied a fundamental right that even churches don’t acknowledge.

Interestingly, state judges in California and Indiana have ruled in recent years against churches that claimed a religious exemption for their “sacrament” – marijuana. As FindLaw reported, “The First Church of Cannabis in Indiana saw their lawsuit go up in smoke.” This one should have, too.

In none of these matters is a religious component remotely involved. But instead of acknowledging that, Hurd accepted the plaintiff’s unreasonable claim that they “will suffer irreparable harm” if they were required to vaccinate.

They have it wrong. Irreparable harm – to themselves and society – is more likely to come from failure to vaccinate.

• • •

