The Editorial Board: Vaccination requirements at football stadium, hockey arena serve the public

The rule couldn’t have been put in place without the support of Terry and Kim Pegula, who own both teams. They deserve the public’s thanks for their decision and its careful implementation.

Pro-rated refunds were made available to season ticket holders who do not want to attend games because of the new rule, though requests were due by Friday. Single-game tickets can be transferred, sold or donated. Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, said he believes the team’s early entry policy and logistical planning will prevent delays at the gates. If problems arise, the team can fine-tune the protocols.

We know it can be done because other stadiums and sporting events are making it work. The Pegula organization studied them. Among them are the U.S. Open and the Las Vegas Raiders, the first NFL team to require full vaccination of fans entering the stadium.

It’s unfortunate that neither the county nor the Pegulas can compel players to be vaccinated. But that’s not a reason to criticize them for doing what they can given an environment in which the unvaccinated are risking not only the community’s health, but the development of new and even more virulent strains of Covid-19.

