The Editorial Board: VA changed and downplayed safety issues at hazardous cemetery crossroad

With all due respect to truckers, their concerns about roundabouts aren’t the big issue. Neither are worries about snow plowing.

The issue centers on safety at an intersection near the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke. It is an issue that has been ignored and downplayed by the Department of Veterans Affairs to an extent that demands investigation.

Not only did top officials punish supervisors at the cemetery for trying to raise the alarm about road safety, but the VA also downplayed and, in some areas, changed statements in the report concerning installing a roundabout.

But a carefully designed roundabout appears to be the best solution, despite pressure from interest groups that oppose a roundabout at the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road. The draft report clearly indicated that a roundabout would reduce accidents at the intersection by 87%. That prompted Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, to endorse the proposal.

The VA conducted the study after The Buffalo News reported that two Lockport veterans – Arnold Herdendorf and Christopher Rowell – were killed in a crash at the intersection last September.

But VA brass knew about the dangers of that intersection from cemetery manager James R. Metcalf II and planner Peter C. Rizzo 18 months before the accident. Not only did VA officials do nothing, but they punished the men for speaking up.

As News Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski reported, the VA wasn’t pleased with the April draft of a traffic study conducted in winter and spring by John Gallup and Associates of Marietta, Ga., and Larson Design Group of Williamsport, Pa.

While that draft said a roundabout would have “a significant safety impact,” the version released earlier this month indicated that the “installation of a roundabout would not significantly improve the overall performance of the intersection.”

The the final draft also includes language stating that a roundabout was never considered in 2020, contradicting communications obtained by The Buffalo News.

The final report, with its omissions, may serve VA decision-makers, but not veterans and others who might visit that cemetery or even drive near it.

As to the legitimate issues of truckers and snow plow operators, road designers should keep their needs in mind. But, if those drivers have to take special care in navigating a roundabout, that’s a fair price for the significantly increased safety traffic circle would provide at this demonstrably dangerous intersection.

• • •

