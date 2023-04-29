Seriously? If you have a bad credit rating, car insurers will jack up your rates? In what world does that make sense?

That’s the fact – acknowledged by the industry and protested by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who wants to outlaw that practice. She should.

On its website, Allstate insurance contends that drivers with better credit scores tend to get into fewer accidents and, thus, cost insurance companies less than drivers with lower scores. It cites a study by the Federal Trade Commission in defending that policy. Does anybody wonder about people with red hair or who live in brick houses at even-numbered street addresses?

Under that industry policy, a careful driver who is laid off and falls behind on his bills may be due a higher car insurance premium. Someone who has never had even a speeding ticket but runs into significant unexpected expenses – a sick child, say – should expect to pay more to cover his vehicle. According to a new report by the Consumer Federation of America, a New York driver with a clean record but a poor credit rating would pay $1,759 more in premiums.

It’s preposterous – and it gets worse. A driver with a DWI on his record will pay a lower premium than one with a clean record if the drunken driver’s credit score is excellent and the sober one’s is poor. The difference, the report says, is a startling $589.

It’s much less concerning that a car owner’s address may affect insurance rates. Anyone who’s driven in Manhattan understands that an accident is much more likely there than it is in, say, the Town of Wales in eastern Erie County. Higher accident risk would seem to justify higher rates.

The same holds true if any individual’s residence is in an area where vehicle thefts are more common. It’s hard to expect insurers to ignore such direct influences on the likelihood of claims.

Less readily explicable is the premium paid by Buffalo drivers with poor credit compared to similar drivers in Rochester, Syracuse and Albany. Consider: The average driver with poor credit would pay $2,259 in Buffalo, but only $1,445 in Rochester, $1,584 in Syracuse and $1,486 in Albany. That’s according to the Consumer Federation of America report.

The problem becomes even more troublesome given the factor of race and income. The report showed that the policies on credit rating and location disproportionately hurt poor people and people of color.

“Insurance companies have been consistently discriminating against Black, brown and poor people,” Peoples-Stokes said. “It is totally unfortunate that your credit score, not your driving record, will determine how much you would pay for your insurance.”

Alex Chrzanowski, owner of the Chrzanowski Agency, acknowledged the criticisms regarding the use of credit scores, but said that discarding them would likely result in higher premiums for everyone. It’s a tacit acknowledgement that drivers with low credit scores – disproportionately poor and of color – are subsidizing the insurance rates of those with higher scores.

The State Legislature should pursue Peoples-Stokes’ legislation, with no hesitation about abolishing the use of credit scores to calculate premiums. It should be more cautious about the use of locations, give the direct influence that factor can bring to the essential issue of risk. And it should look closely at whether any changes must, in fact, drive up premiums generally.

