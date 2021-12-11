The Editorial Board: Upstate farms will be put at risk if New York wage board lowers overtime threshold

When local grocery stores put up a display touting corn from Eden, lettuce from Elma or apples from Appleton, they are doing more than virtue signaling. Fresh, locally grown produce provides health benefits as well as superior taste.
For farming to remain viable in upstate New York, a state wage board needs to reject a change in the labor law that would put many farms under financial duress. The change would also restrict the earnings of the seasonal farm laborers whom the law is designed to help.
The law, known as the Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act, took effect in 2020, which happened to coincide with the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It gave agriculture workers new labor protections, including the right to form a union, a guaranteed day off per week and time-and-a-half pay on work over 60 hours in a week.
The law also created a three-person Farm Laborers Wage Board, which will meet this month to discuss whether to change the overtime rule. Labor activists are pushing for the threshold to be lowered to 40 hours per week. That would be a mistake.
Agriculture workers, many of whom are seasonal laborers here on guest worker visas, need guardrails to protect them from being exploited or abused. However, dropping the overtime threshold so soon after last year’s change would be taking a sledgehammer approach to a nuanced issue that needs closer study. It would certainly strain the finances of New York farms and likely lead to workers making less money, not more.
Growing food and raising animals is a tough business. Farmers are subject to much that is out of their control, starting with the weather. They like to say they are “price takers, not price makers,” meaning the prices for their products are set by commodity markets or regulated by the government.
“We never know exactly how we’re being compensated for milk leaving our farm until we receive the check – which could be weeks later,” Maureen Torrey, a partner at Torrey Farms in Elba, wrote in a Buffalo News opinion piece.
Agriculture involves irregular hours and workweeks. Cows can’t be milked on a 9-to-5 schedule. Crops must be planted when conditions allow, harvested when they are ready.
Harvest time typically brings thousands of migrant workers from Latin America and the Caribbean. Many are willing to work long hours to maximize their earnings before returning home.
The labor act signed into law in July 2019 brought an end to 80-hour workweeks, which some workers wanted to continue, but it gives them a more humane schedule. The farm owners and operators have adjusted, but the law is still too new to have produced much meaningful data from which to draw conclusions about its effects on the industry.
Also, it will be tricky to sort out the effects of the pandemic, which hindered supply lines that provide products needed by farmers, contributed to worker shortages, and disrupted the market for their products, such as when institutional food services were shut down.
A study by Farm Credit East, a lending organization that is associated with the Farm Bureau, says that the total cost of lowering the overtime threshold to 40 hours, coupled with minimum wage raises, would result in a 42% increase in labor costs for New York farms.
Three researchers from Cornell University did a state-funded study on the expected effects of lowering the overtime threshold to 40 hours. The report, presented to the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, was based on analysis of payroll data, interviews with farm operators and a survey of farm workers.
Among the study’s findings:
• Two-thirds of the dairy farms in the interview said that a 40-hour threshold would cause them to move out of milk production or leave agriculture entirely.
• Half of the fruit and vegetable farms interviewed said the change would cause them to shrink operations or leave the industry.
• Seventy percent of guest workers said they would consider going to another state if hours were further capped in New York.
New York farmers already compete on an uneven playing field. Nearby states such as Pennsylvania do not have an overtime threshold and have lower unemployment costs and taxes.
The Wage Board is expected to make a recommendation by the end of the month. The state labor commissioner could reject or accept their ideas, or come up with other variations, such as different overtime tiers based on a farm’s size. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Western New Yorker who has represented agricultural districts in the past, is likely to be the ultimate decider.
New York farms went through a period of adjustment after the 2020 law created the 60-hour threshold. The unique characteristics of farming make it unwise to take labor principles created for the manufacturing industry and shoehorn them into agriculture. At least for now, the farm law should stand as it is.
• • •
