The Editorial Board: Upstate farms will be put at risk if New York wage board lowers overtime threshold

Growing food and raising animals is a tough business. Farmers are subject to much that is out of their control, starting with the weather. They like to say they are “price takers, not price makers,” meaning the prices for their products are set by commodity markets or regulated by the government.

“We never know exactly how we’re being compensated for milk leaving our farm until we receive the check – which could be weeks later,” Maureen Torrey, a partner at Torrey Farms in Elba, wrote in a Buffalo News opinion piece.

Agriculture involves irregular hours and workweeks. Cows can’t be milked on a 9-to-5 schedule. Crops must be planted when conditions allow, harvested when they are ready.

Harvest time typically brings thousands of migrant workers from Latin America and the Caribbean. Many are willing to work long hours to maximize their earnings before returning home.

The labor act signed into law in July 2019 brought an end to 80-hour workweeks, which some workers wanted to continue, but it gives them a more humane schedule. The farm owners and operators have adjusted, but the law is still too new to have produced much meaningful data from which to draw conclusions about its effects on the industry.