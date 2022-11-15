The Editorial Board: Updated Covid vaccine remains valuable as new variants circulate

Maybe we’re getting too used to this, but once again news about Covid-19 is confusing. It’s not as bad right now in Erie County as some were expecting, but the continually morphing virus remains among us, doing its grim work.

This year, alone, Covid-19 has killed 219,000 Americans, for a pandemic total of 1.07 million. The death rate has declined as immunity has risen, but it remains significant enough to keep it well in mind. And that’s only the most significant reason to avoid infection; the enduring the miseries of long Covid are an incentive, as are the symptoms and worries that may accompany any case.

Yet, figures shows that just 10% of eligible Americans have gotten the most recent bivalent booster and only about half have received any booster, at all. In the meantime, experts warn, immunity is waning, creating the possibility of a new surge in cases and hospitalizations as new subvariants appear. That would inevitably mean more deaths in families where they could have been avoided.

It should hardly need repeating, but the Covid vaccines are overwhelmingly safe. They don’t guarantee freedom from infection, but they come close to guaranteeing freedom from hospitalization or death. That should be an adequate incentive.

So should this: Moderna, maker of one of the primary Covid vaccines used in this country, reported on Monday that its new bivalent booster strengthens immune systems against the Omicron subvariant that today accounts for about one-third of infections in the United States. The company’s data has yet to be peer reviewed, but it has been reviewed by federal regulators. The other primary vaccine, by Pfizer-BioNTech, has shown similar results.

Every autumn since the arrival of the novel coronavirus in early 2020, the United States has seen a spike in infections. The risk is especially high in colder climates such as Western New York’s, as people gather indoors where transmission more readily occurs.

In Erie County reported infections remain under control. Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein earlier this week said that reported cases are lower than they were this time last year. Serious hospitalizations also remain much lower as is the number of patients in local intensive care units. Measurements for Covid-19 in sewer water show nothing alarming. That’s all good news, driven by greater immunity.

Still, hospitalizations have been ticking up, the virus continues to evolve and an effective immunization is available at no cost. That ought to make it irresistible.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.