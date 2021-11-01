The Editorial Board: Unvaccinated residents create a holiday season hazard

We’ve been here before. Erie County appears to be doing better in its fight against Covid-19 and then the bottom threatens to fall out. At a time when conditions should be moving back toward normal – or normalish, anyway – infections are rising. Worse, they’re doing it at a time of year when carelessness can be especially dangerous.

Fortunately, there are solutions: Wear a mask and get a vaccination. Really.

With infection rates rising in the five-county region of Western New York, it’s plain that not enough people are doing either. The rate rose to 5.3% on Friday, more than double the statewide average of 2.3%. In Erie County alone, 459 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Thursday. It was the highest daily number since mid-April.

The culprits are the highly infectious Delta variant of the pandemic-causing coronavirus and a destructive level of public indifference. Together, those influences threaten to undermine education, the economy and the pending holiday season.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz put his finger on the depressing fact last week: “There are a certain group of individuals in our community that will not get vaccinated,” he said.