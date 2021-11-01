The Editorial Board: Unvaccinated residents create a holiday season hazard

We’ve been here before. Erie County appears to be doing better in its fight against Covid-19 and then the bottom threatens to fall out. At a time when conditions should be moving back toward normal – or normalish, anyway – infections are rising. Worse, they’re doing it at a time of year when carelessness can be especially dangerous.
Fortunately, there are solutions: Wear a mask and get a vaccination. Really.
With infection rates rising in the five-county region of Western New York, it’s plain that not enough people are doing either. The rate rose to 5.3% on Friday, more than double the statewide average of 2.3%. In Erie County alone, 459 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Thursday. It was the highest daily number since mid-April.
The culprits are the highly infectious Delta variant of the pandemic-causing coronavirus and a destructive level of public indifference. Together, those influences threaten to undermine education, the economy and the pending holiday season.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz put his finger on the depressing fact last week: “There are a certain group of individuals in our community that will not get vaccinated,” he said.
How many of those careless people are simultaneously clamoring for their children to be allowed to discard masks in school? Call it suicidal hypocrisy because, as Poloncarz observed, a lot of unvaccinated people here have died over the past few months.
Indeed, recent months’ deaths from Covid-19 have outpaced the number of fatalities from the same time last year. That’s long after three safe and effective vaccines were made available. And, unlike earlier this year, they are easy to find today.
Vaccination remains the key to putting this pandemic away. Without a broad base of immunized residents, the virus will continue to find willing hosts and, at the same time, to mutate – possibly into a form that resists current vaccines. That’s an invitation to high infection rates, continued masking requirements, renewed business closures, additional mandates and unnecessary deaths.
Rising infection rates are especially worrisome as colder weather settles in, prompting people to spend more time indoors, where the virus spreads more easily. Poloncarz says he hopes that vaccination rates will keep the death rate lower than the one that swept through last year’s holiday season. That surely is possible.
Nevertheless, the fact is that more people will die and they are most likely to be those who remain unvaccinated. Sadly, they will take others with them.
• • •
