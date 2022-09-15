The Editorial Board: Unjustified seizure of cash, racial aspect show it’s time to rethink federal practice

In the end, it’s a kind of thievery. Legalized and whitewashed, but federal seizure laws still amount to taking what isn’t yours without due process. Congress needs to reconsider this overly broad authority.

A seizure like that occurred at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport three years ago when federal agents seized $16,037 from a 19-year-old who had that cash in a carry-on bag. Critics – a federal judge prominently among them – accused the government of relying on racial tropes in using the civil forfeiture law to seize the money from Nazier L. McFadden of Rochester. McFadden, who was killed a year later, was Black.

“Why did law enforcement jump to the conclusion that the money came from drugs?” U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo wrote in rebuking the government and ordering the money returned. “Would the outcome have been different if a 19-year-old white man had attempted to travel with $16,037 in his billfold? Would that man even have been questioned?”

It’s a fair question and, with it, Vilardo identified the most disturbing aspect of the case. If this wasn’t racial profiling, it was a spot-on imitation. For that, this young man was summarily relieved of more than $16,000.

But if selective enforcement is the worst aspect of this case, it’s not the only defect of civil forfeiture laws, which allow the government to seize assets on the belief that they are associated with crime – in this case, the drug trade. To regain them costs requires time and money – often lots of it.

The government believed – or, at least, said it believed – that McFadden’s money came from illegal drugs and it’s fair to note that those suspicious weren’t cut from whole cloth.

McFadden told officers he had the money– his life savings, he said – because he was planning to move to California. But he had just the one bag and bought the ticket only minutes before boarding.

Later, he said about $5,000 of the total was given to him by a friend to give to another friend in California. Most of the money was in $20 bills, a denomination often found in street-level drug sales. He smelled of marijuana and admitted to smoking it on occasion.

So, sure, agents’ antennas went up. They had questions. But questions aren’t proof and suspicions aren’t evidence. Nevertheless, they seized the money under a law that doesn’t require proof of a crime, leaving it up to McFadden to try to reclaim the money. Typically, that happens in a civil proceeding in which the government must link the cash to narcotics trafficking by a “preponderance of the evidence,” the judicial system’s lowest standard of proof.

Agents couldn’t even do that. Prosecutors failed to link McFadden to any criminal activity whatsoever, Vilardo said – drug trafficking included. He didn’t have a criminal record. Agents saw a wad of money, thought it suspicious and treated this young Black man as a hoodlum. Vilardo poked holes in each of the government’s suspicions.

Unless the government appeals – it shouldn’t bother – McFadden’s estate will get the money back, but less one-third, the contingency fee of the attorney who acted on his behalf. So: McFadden lost the money for no defensible reason, died before he could get it back and his estate lost a third to recover what should never have been taken. Why?

Law enforcement agents say the federal civil forfeiture law is a valuable tool for interdicting drug crime, and it may well be. A former prosecutor who handled those cases in this area, Richard D. Kaufman, said in 2020 that the law has helped law enforcement interrupt shipments of drug proceeds and the movement of money to buy drugs. That’s plainly of use.

But, if this procedure is to be continued, it needs to be better defined and constrained. We could do a lot about other crimes, too, if police could just throw people in prison and make them prove their innocence. But that’s not what American justice allows.

Congress need to act and we see no reason why Western New York’s delegation – Reps. Brian Higgins, Chris Jacobs and Joseph Sempolinski – shouldn’t take the lead. This is – or should be – a nonpartisan issue. Indeed, conservatives such as columnist George Will have railed against civil forfeiture laws that make a mockery of American justice.

This case is a siren. It’s time to respond.

• • •

