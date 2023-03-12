Start with this: Kids cannot learn when they’re hungry. They cannot sit still, behave and concentrate on empty stomachs. It is that simple. So, too, is the solution. The governor and Legislature need only close the financial gap left when the federal government reimburses high-poverty schools for part of the cost of providing free meals to all students.

Healthy School Meals for All Coalition, representing more than 250 organizations across the state, is calling for healthy school meals for all New York State children. Albany should make it happen.

During the pandemic, all students across the country received universal free school meals. That benefit expired at the end of the last school year. In New York State, more than 726,000 kids have lost access to universal free school meals. That affects about 2,000 schools, largely rural and suburban. In this region, 78,795 students at 220 schools would benefit from universal free meals.

“We know that kids have better learning outcomes and are better off socially and emotionally and their mental health is better when they eat. … so they’re more available for learning,” Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell said on Thursday in answer to a question about the issue.

Advocates are asking for a state supplement to federal funding that adds up to $201 million, based on participation. For Albany, that adds up to $275 per child for breakfast and lunch over the entire school year. It is a pittance when considering the benefits to students, many of whom eat their only healthy meals while at school, and to taxpayers who already dispense a good deal of money to ensure young people receive a high-quality education.

Coalition members recently cited a study by Syracuse University of middle school students in New York City and found the equivalent of six to 10-week advancement in English Language Arts and math scores for children who had access to universal free school meals.

The fallout over the loss of universal free school meals has been significant. While free meals remain available in those schools, they are based on family income.

And in those school districts, advocates have seen the return to stigma and challenges with operating sustainable programs. Across these 2,000 schools, advocates are hearing about higher meal debt – which occurs when schools feed students and require them to pay later. In addition, districts have difficulty responding to families just above the means-tested income limit. Coalition members say they have noticed children opting out, or not eating, when the program is based on income. It is only when the meals are made universal that those most vulnerable will take routine advantage of the program.

New York State is well-positioned to offer universal free school meals. Large city school districts such as Buffalo already have free meals covered by the federal government due to rates of poverty. Inequity exists in suburban districts that have 50% of free and reduced-price eligible students but are still unable to leverage the federal program.

Eighteen states have introduced this type of legislation, including California, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado and Minnesota. Additionally, 72 New York State lawmakers, including 11 Republican Assembly members, have cosponsored legislation to implement Healthy School Meals for All, including Sen. Sean Ryan and Assemblyman Jon Rivera, both Buffalo Democrats. Senate Republicans have also expressed support.

Universal free meals are important for the simple fact that there is a great benefit to the lowest income students those who just miss the means-test. It destigmatizes the program and encourages children to opt in. And they will end up better educated.

Advocates are correct in calling healthy free meals as an essential part of the educational day.

