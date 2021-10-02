The Editorial Board: United Way needs support after comforting community during Covid

The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County counts on charitable contributions from people who give at the office. Thanks to Covid-19, though, many offices have emptied, making it harder for the nonprofit agency to solicit pledges through payroll deduction. At the same time, the needs of our community increased dramatically during the pandemic.
The United Way responded in many ways. Giving to the organization – which raises and distributes funds to a diverse range of local nonprofit agencies and causes – is especially important this year, to help the agency keep up with the community’s needs for help.
United Way kicked off its annual funding drive this week with a series of weekly prize drawings for those who pledge at least $1 per week – $52 total – to the agency. Prizes include $1,000 gift cards and one pair of Buffalo Bills season tickets.
Don’t think of United Way as a good cause – think of it as many.
In addition to many programs it uses to help households that fall below the federal poverty line, United Way has an initiative called ALICE – for asset limited, income constrained and employed – that extends a safety net to the working poor.
According to the Rev. Rachelle Robinson, about 27% of households in Erie County fell into the ALICE category before the pandemic, and 13% lived below the poverty line. Robinson, senior pastor at New Covenant United Church of Christ and co-chair of the local United Way board of directors, says that the pandemic has magnified the hardships endured by struggling households, particularly for “people of color living in marginalized communities.”
Calls made to 211 WNY, the local version of a national help line, doubled in the first two months of the pandemic, then continued to rise, Robinson said. To handle the surge, United Way partnered with National Grid to bring in added staff to answer phones. Dialing 211 connects callers to a variety of health and human services supports.
One of the agency’s features tailored to help lower-income households is Prosperi-Key, a nonprofit digital platform designed to connect people with resources and discounts. United Way is recruiting businesses and nonprofits to join the platform, which is to launch Oct. 11.
Michael Weiner, president and CEO of the local United Way, works to ensure that the organization is much more than a pass-through for financial help. Weiner and others are starting to implement the strategic plan created by the organization in 2020. The plan centers on seven focus areas: early learning and development; school-age learning; employment and workforce development; financial capability and asset building; healthy birth outcomes; childhood obesity; and trauma-informed care. It’s a long-term focus on building a stronger community that carries way beyond providing immediate relief in a crisis.
United Way has also put a strong emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion in the community, including an online 21-day Racial Equity Challenge. Enrollees for the free program will receive 21 days of emails that explore topics including the meaning of privilege and the racial wealth gap, among other topics. United Way also publishes an Equity Toolkit that provides a starting point for those wishing to learn more.
Covid-related business closures and economic fallout also affected United Way itself, which relies largely on payroll deductions for its annual campaign. Tina Stenhouse, who chaired United Way’s 2020 campaign, says that revenue from the 2019 fundraising campaign was down 3.8%, then down another 19.3% – or about $2.5 million – in 2020. On the plus side, she says, the number of individuals giving outside the workplace increased 12%, with revenues from that sector rising by the same percentage.
With so many causes in the world today, it’s not easy to decide where to put one’s charitable dollars. United Way’s vast array of resources that change lives in our community should put it near the top of Western New Yorkers’ lists.
This year’s drive is underway. If you can’t give at your office, please find another way to support this essential work.
