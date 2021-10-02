The Editorial Board: United Way needs support after comforting community during Covid

The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County counts on charitable contributions from people who give at the office. Thanks to Covid-19, though, many offices have emptied, making it harder for the nonprofit agency to solicit pledges through payroll deduction. At the same time, the needs of our community increased dramatically during the pandemic.

The United Way responded in many ways. Giving to the organization – which raises and distributes funds to a diverse range of local nonprofit agencies and causes – is especially important this year, to help the agency keep up with the community’s needs for help.

United Way kicked off its annual funding drive this week with a series of weekly prize drawings for those who pledge at least $1 per week – $52 total – to the agency. Prizes include $1,000 gift cards and one pair of Buffalo Bills season tickets.

Don’t think of United Way as a good cause – think of it as many.

In addition to many programs it uses to help households that fall below the federal poverty line, United Way has an initiative called ALICE – for asset limited, income constrained and employed – that extends a safety net to the working poor.