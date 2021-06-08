The Editorial Board: Unilateral move by U.S. could bring needed pressure to get border unlocked

Politico reported on Monday that Trudeau is looking at the date of June 22 to begin loosening border restrictions. The current closure at the border is in effect until June 21.

Jim Diodati, mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont., told Politico he was advised by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair of that timetable.

“We’re hoping to get some more confirmation this week,” Diodati said.

Higgins has been frustrated by the lack of urgency from both the U.S. and Canada’s national governments to ease border restrictions.

“People are missing the information about the miraculous efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines,” Higgins told The News. “The two of them are 95% effective – the season flu shot is about 45% effective.

“Whether you have 6% of your population fully vaccinated as they do in Canada or 45% as we do in the United States, that percentage of the population should be able to move freely.”

Higgins wrote a letter in April to Alejandro Mayorkas, the Homeland Security secretary, asking that the department “immediately advance concrete proposals for a phased reopening of the Northern Border to our Canadian partners,” and to “immediately implement appropriate unilateral measures toward the normalization of the border.”