It’s a reprieve, not a solution. Although Canada has delayed the imposition of fines and interest on a tax aimed at foreign property owners, the tax itself was poorly considered and unnecessarily harms many Western New Yorkers.

The problem for Canada – it’s a real one – is foreign speculators buying up properties that can remain vacant for long periods. Those purchases have been pushing housing prices steeply higher, especially in major metro areas like Toronto and Vancouver, where costs were already high. In response, Parliament last year approved a 1% tax on vacant or underused housing owned by non-resident, non-Canadians. The law also imposed a two-year ban on foreigners buying real estate in Canada.

Fair enough, but the tax – inadvertently, we hope – also took in properties that are owned by Americans, sometimes for decades. These can be summer or vacation homes, regularly used by their owners, who pay property taxes and who patronize nearby businesses. They are contributors, not drains, on the local economy. Like Canadians in Western New York they help to weave the binational fabric that binds the two nations together.

The new tax has fomented stresses in communities along the border, particularly in this region. It has drawn the attention – and the anger – of Rep. Brian Higgins, who has pressed the Canadian government to reconsider the tax, on threat of pushing for a similar levy on Canadian property owners in this country.

As unfair as Canada’s tax is, the possibility of a reprisal measure represents the larger threat. Neither country should want to risk seeing this matter escalate into a larger, more complicated mess. The solution is for Canada to rewrite this law.

On Tuesday, Higgins announced progress. The Canadian government, he said, will delay the imposition of fines and interest on property owners who fail to pay the misnamed Underused Housing Tax. Those penalties, originally to have taken affect after April 30, will now be delayed until Oct. 31.

Higgins praised the decision, but noted that it counts as “only a small reprieve in what amounts to a wrongful tax on good neighbors. We are continuing the fight to see the Underused Housing Tax eliminated entirely,” he said. As co-chairman of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, the Buffalo Democrat has an elevated platform from which to agitate on this issue.

He should keep it up.

