The Editorial Board: Understanding the need, county finds funds to start Threat Assessment Team

Good for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz for finding at least a temporary solution to the challenge of funding the Behavioral Threat Assessment Team proposed by the Sheriff’s Office and approved by the Legislature Thursday.

The administration plans to use savings from fringe benefits in the sheriff’s 2022 budget to launch the effort. From there, the budget office will have to find roughly $1 million per year going forward. County officials are hoping that state funding will be available to defray the costs in future years, through the anti-domestic terrorism program Gov. Kathy Hochul announced after the Tops mass shooting. It would be a wise use of that fund.

“The last five years have seen more mass shootings than any other comparable time span dating back to 1966,” according to The Marshall Project, citing The Violence Project. One of them occurred here on May 14, when 10 people were shot to death in what police say was a racist attack. And that massacre was among 309 mass shooting so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The Threat Assessment Team proposed by Sheriff John C. Garcia and similar efforts around the state could help prevent such crimes. Funding these efforts – and then monitoring and adjusting – needs to be a priority.

The team would coordinate with others in law enforcement, mental health and civilian groups. Its duties would include finding and deterring threats among local people who show signs of becoming a “mass-killing threat,” ideally before law enforcement even has to step in. With what we’ve seen here and around the country, the work is essential.

The project’s $1 million cost quickly came into question, since money for this year has already been budgeted. At first, it was uncertain the money would immediately be found. It is to the credit of the Poloncarz administration that it was.

The task may become easier starting next year. In the aftermath of the Tops shooting, Hochul issued an executive order aimed at combating domestic terrorism. With it, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services must establish an Office of Counterterrorism which would make grants to counties developing their own anti-terrorism programs. Those counties would share information.

Whenever these heinous events occur, friends, families and neighbors sensibly and inevitably ask what could have prevented the attack. It may not work all the time, but the Behavioral Threat Assessment Team should help. It at least offers a place to begin work we now know to be essential.

