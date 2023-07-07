We’re never going back to the pre-pandemic days.”

No truer words were spoken, and while the comment could be directed in dozens of ways, this one was specifically about health care. Even routine matters have changed. It started with a mature internet that allowed remote consultations and is now taking in the suddenly ubiquitous fact of artificial intelligence.

Changes in health care delivery is top of mind for the chief executives who must figure out this new paradigm. Like many fields, there will be difficult contractions as the new model takes shape. The resulting changes are bound to be difficult, but that doesn’t make them unnecessary.

It is the point made by C.J. Urlaub in the earlier quote. Urlaub is president of Mount St. Mary’s Hopsital in Lewiston and Catholic Health’s senior vice president for strategic partnerships, integration and care delivery in Niagara County.

His full quote in an article by The News’ Jon Harris detailing changes at area rural hospitals continues: “Society has changed, health care has changed, the financial supports have changed. The staffing has changed. And you just can’t go back to the old days, I think. Was this probably going to happen? Yeah, but it’s accelerated.”

He was speaking of the effect of Covid-19, the global pandemic that set everything spinning. From lockdowns to hesitant emergence – first with masks and now, not as much – to a new order that included the realization that not every interaction must be done in-person. Telehealth has become an option. So has outpatient care over hospitalization.

Rural hospitals, in particular, find themselves handling significant financial challenges while right-sizing the model to fit demand. The work can be painful.

Consider: Eastern Niagara Hospital closed in mid-June after 115 years in Lockport and several years of financial instability.

As Harris’ article pointed out, on the other side of Niagara County, Catholic Health announced a plan to convert Mount St. Mary’s into a neighborhood hospital. It is the exact model guiding the Buffalo health systems’ construction of Lockport Memorial Hospital.

In Warsaw, the Wyoming County-owned health system embarked on a seismic change, ending baby deliveries at its hospital. It filed plans to cut more than 40% of its inpatient beds. The goal is long-term viability.

Covid-19 swung the pendulum toward outpatient settings, even though trends had been headed in that direction. Community hospitals, particularly those in rural settings, find themselves with a scarcity of volume to continue certain services and retain specialists.

No system, large or small, has been left out of the struggle. Catholic Health and Kaleida Health have suffered huge operating losses. Respected national industry leader Geisinger, a 10-hospital system in Pennsylvania, reported a $239 million operating loss last year. Shortly after, the system announced it would be acquired by the “much-larger Kaiser Permanente.

Like many industries, hospitals have been forced to come to terms with the future and adjust. More patients are opting for care in ambulatory setting rather than hospitals. That’s a positive development, but how does a health care system serving rural population overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles?

As other industries – think colleges and universities – it is necessary to re-engineer: build a new model to meet demand.