The Editorial Board: Under pressure and in spite of critics, Poloncarz used his pandemic authority well

The threats, the criticism and the pressure have been unrelenting for the two years that Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz managed the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, armed with necessary emergency powers. For the attention and professionalism he brought to an impossible task, Poloncarz has earned the thanks of his constituents.

The state of emergency came to an end this week, as Poloncarz gave up that authority and returned the county to the normal processes of democratic government.

Few people will think the state of emergency ended too soon, but many – including Republicans on the Erie County Legislature – thought it should have ended long ago. Some, including Town of Marilla Supervisor Earl Gingerich Jr., accused Poloncarz of tyranny.

But the comfortable critics ignored the viral facts of a global pandemic that, as of Monday, officially passed the threshold of 6 million dead, though the actual number is certainly far higher. In this undervaccinated country, alone, the death toll is no less than 953,000 and, again, the figure is assuredly low. The actual numbers will never be known.