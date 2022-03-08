The Editorial Board: Under pressure and in spite of critics, Poloncarz used his pandemic authority well

The threats, the criticism and the pressure have been unrelenting for the two years that Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz managed the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, armed with necessary emergency powers. For the attention and professionalism he brought to an impossible task, Poloncarz has earned the thanks of his constituents.
The state of emergency came to an end this week, as Poloncarz gave up that authority and returned the county to the normal processes of democratic government.
The decision by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to end the county's yearslong state of emergency marked not only a step toward normalcy, but the end of a political battle.
Few people will think the state of emergency ended too soon, but many – including Republicans on the Erie County Legislature – thought it should have ended long ago. Some, including Town of Marilla Supervisor Earl Gingerich Jr., accused Poloncarz of tyranny.
But the comfortable critics ignored the viral facts of a global pandemic that, as of Monday, officially passed the threshold of 6 million dead, though the actual number is certainly far higher. In this undervaccinated country, alone, the death toll is no less than 953,000 and, again, the figure is assuredly low. The actual numbers will never be known.
It’s possible, of course, that the state of emergency could have ended sooner – days, maybe, or even a few weeks – but no one can credibly argue that there was no cause for caution. Anyone paying attention learned that lesson when the onslaught of the Delta variant buried hopes for an end to the pandemic last year. It happened again last fall, when Omicron swept the world, less virulently but still eminently capable of killing, especially the stubbornly, foolishly unvaccinated.
For all we know, we could be in for more. A subvariant of Omicron, formally designated as BA.2, is more infectious and just as virulent as its older sibling. It’s in New York. A third variant, BA.3, has been found in India. Others may yet appear.
Still, there is reason for optimism. The vaccines, especially among those with boosters, seem to retain sufficient potency to prevent serious illness. And enough unvaccinated people have been infected that immunity may be broad enough to limit the number of potential new hosts.
Indeed, new cases of Covid-19 are plummeting around the country, including Western New York. So are hospitalizations. In response, mask mandates and vaccination requirements are being set aside.
Plainly, we are not completely out of the woods. We may be near their edge, though, and that’s what justifies ending Poloncarz’s emergency powers. Otherwise unwanted, such authority is essential when normal human activities threaten widespread, deadly infections that can overwhelm hospitals, threaten public safety and even undermine national security. And that’s to say nothing of the devastation that Covid-19 has visited on families, their finances and their futures.
A political opposition is an essential component of a democracy, of course. No one should fault Poloncarz’s critics for monitoring his use of emergency powers or insisting that, at some point, they had to end. It was an essential role.
But even critics can be expected to take notice of the facts on the ground. Early on, though, many were protesting sensible precautions, valuing their “freedom” over the threat to public health and the lives of others. Covid-19 didn’t care. On some days in New York, more than 1,000 people died. And, to underscore the point, people are still dying from this virus.
In the County Legislature, Republicans sought to make political hay out of Poloncarz’s emergency powers, even as Omicron caused hospitals to bulge. It was, perhaps, predictable, but it would have been easier to swallow had the criticism been accompanied by a forthright acknowledgement of the ongoing threat. Instead, the Legislature’s minority turned to hyperbole.
“We were all willing to give him the benefit of the doubt at the beginning,” Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo said in late January. “… That was two years ago, and he has refused to relinquish control the entire time. He doesn’t want to work with the Legislature. He doesn’t want to work with anyone.”
Oops.
As always, there were missteps, but Poloncarz did well at a historically difficult time for any public official, and far better than his critics. With the possibility that the pandemic is exhausting itself and morphing into endemic status, it’s a sensible time to end the state of emergency. But we don’t really know what’s coming next. It will pay for everyone to be watchful.
• • •
