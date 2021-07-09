The Editorial Board: Under Gioia’s leadership at the Oishei Foundation, Buffalo made giant strides

The list of accomplishments under Gioia’s direction extends to developments on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Under his leadership, the foundation helped to develop the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and provided $10 million for the construction of the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital on the medical campus. It replaced the former Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Elmwood Avenue.

The foundation has also supported Buffalo’s waterfront; the expansion of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, to be known as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum; and the creation of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown.

Gioia, an avid supporter of educational improvements in Western New York, was key in building community support and in persuading educational leadership in New York State to bring Say Yes to Buffalo in 2011. His brainchild involved the creation of the Children First Scholarship that offered families looking for alternatives to the Buffalo Public Schools an opportunity to attend Catholic schools. He was instrumental in establishing the Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology, which provides career pathways for adults and helps youth to stay in school through an after-school program in arts and technology.