The Editorial Board: Undecided on daylight saving time

B: It’s about the best thing ever

Let’s just go ahead and say this: If the United States Congress has done one good thing in its 234-year history, it was the establishment of daylight saving time. Hallelujah for 2 a.m. Sunday.

All right, maybe that’s an exaggeration. Congress voted to abolish slavery, after all. It passed the Civil Rights Act, adopted the Bill of Rights and more. But you get the idea.

Admittedly, it’s just a trick. By setting our clocks back an hour – how great is it that many of them do it themselves, these days? – we trade morning light for evening hours that, come June, stretch out like warm taffy. Even the fireflies like it, as their signaling clearly demonstrates.

Some people, though aren’t satisfied with perfection (defined as not minding the mild adjustment of the coming few days). Under odious influence – or perhaps just drunk – they think we should do away with this glorious, life-affirming gear-shift. They should be pitied. Or jailed.

Hardly better are those who would adopt year-round daylight saving time. Given their druthers, the December sun wouldn’t rise until close to 9 a.m. Prozac, anyone?