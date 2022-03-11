The Editorial Board: Undecided on daylight saving time

A: Let the sunshine in, year ’round
Spring ahead, fall back, rinse and repeat. Is this any way to run a country?
Why are we still changing our clocks twice a year? Congress held a hearing last week on possible legislation to do away with this antiquated custom. And when Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is right, he’s right.
Not the Republican’s claim that the Biden administration is giving away crack pipes, but about his campaign to make daylight saving time permanent. Rubio's bill has not gotten the bipartisan support it deserves yet – apparently the Senate has more pressing priorities – but we can hope. Who exactly is stopping Congress from acting, lobbyists for Big Time?
Come Sunday morning, we will again put our four months of standard time behind us – four months! – and move our clocks forward so that we can enjoy a greater portion of our evenings in full sunlight.
But think of the children!, say the hourglass clutchers. We can’t send them off to school in total darkness during winter. Studies show that school starting times should be later in the morning, to align with students’ body clocks.
Daylight saving time was first enacted during World War I. It’s time to declare victory and make it permanent.
B: It’s about the best thing ever
Let’s just go ahead and say this: If the United States Congress has done one good thing in its 234-year history, it was the establishment of daylight saving time. Hallelujah for 2 a.m. Sunday.
All right, maybe that’s an exaggeration. Congress voted to abolish slavery, after all. It passed the Civil Rights Act, adopted the Bill of Rights and more. But you get the idea.
Admittedly, it’s just a trick. By setting our clocks back an hour – how great is it that many of them do it themselves, these days? – we trade morning light for evening hours that, come June, stretch out like warm taffy. Even the fireflies like it, as their signaling clearly demonstrates.
Some people, though aren’t satisfied with perfection (defined as not minding the mild adjustment of the coming few days). Under odious influence – or perhaps just drunk – they think we should do away with this glorious, life-affirming gear-shift. They should be pitied. Or jailed.
Hardly better are those who would adopt year-round daylight saving time. Given their druthers, the December sun wouldn’t rise until close to 9 a.m. Prozac, anyone?
How about a compromise? Daylight saving from March through May … then double daylight saving through July. How much perfection can anyone take?
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.