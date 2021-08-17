The Editorial Board: U.S. must match Canada and open our border

More than a week after Canada inched open its door to Americans, this country is keeping its border firmly shut. No one is happy about it. It needs to change.
The border was closed to all nonessential travel 17 months ago as the countries responded to the lethal threat of a global pandemic. But both unnecessarily extended the closure even after vaccination rates in both countries began to rise.
Last week, responding to common sense as well pressure from inside Canada and from this country, our northern neighbor cracked open the door. Vaccinated Americans with proof of a recent Covid test can enter the country. It’s a high enough hurdle that the lines at the reopened border have been short. But it was a start. The United States needs to do at least as much.
The most recent U.S. decision kept the borders with both Canada and Mexico closed until at least Aug. 21. Even with the threat of the more infectious Delta variant, it makes no sense, especially if this country matches Canadian restriction: By definition, a person who is vaccinated takes the pandemic seriously. A negative Covid-19 test adds another layer of safety.
So what’s the holdup?
It’s a serious economic factor for border communities, especially in the nation’s three most populous ones: Northwestern Washington, where Seattle and Vancouver are less than three hours distant; Detroit and Windsor, Ont., which are neighbors; and Western New York, which hugs southern Ontario and is hardly an hour’s drive from Toronto.
As an economic divider, the border has largely been imaginary. Americans take advantage of a favorable exchange rate and the temptations of a great North American city. They support the theatrical productions in Niagara-on-the-Lake and Stratford. They take in the view on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls.
On this side of the border, American businesses have long relied on Canadian visitors who attend Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills games, who go to Shea’s Performing Arts Center and who take advantage of New York’s more affordable prices and lower sales tax rate. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport, in particular, factors in the patronage of Canadians who like its lower airfares.
The economic losses are significant. The U.S. Travel Association has estimated that the border closure costs $1.5 billion every month. Canadian officials say that of some 22 million foreign visitors in 2019, about 15 million, or 68%, were from the United States.
Those are big costs, no matter how you slice it, and it doesn’t count the emotional stress on separated families or the personal cost of untended properties. And it’s unnecessary. Government officials of both parties are raising howls.
“It harms our small businesses and families, and does not follow the science,” New Hampshire’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu said in a statement last month. “Canada has announced they will open their borders to fully vaccinated Americans, and it’s time the United States follows suit.“ The comments were echoed from Maine to North Dakota, including Western New York, where Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs both condemned the decision.
It’s true that the Delta variant has thrown a wrench into virtually all plans regarding the pandemic. Masking is once again becoming commonplace and, in some areas, may be mandated. Some level of caution is appropriate, but they all carry costs. It’s important to limit them, where that can be done.
It may be sensible for Canada to require a negative Covid test within 72 hours of arrival, but the hassle and expense of the tests is surely part of the reason for underwhelming demand at the border here. That, in turn, costs Canadian businesses that might have sold more Tim Hortons coffee, tickets to theatrical events or Swedish-made bookcases.
American businesses, meanwhile, are still out in the cold. If, as Higgins believes, U.S. government officials are waiting to open the borders with Canada and Mexico simultaneously, it’s a mistake. These borders need to be open as soon as safety allows and, as Canada is showing, that time has come in the north.
Here is an overview of the rules for traveling to Canada. A detailed explanation can be found here.
You must:
• Be 14 days past the shot that conferred full vaccination.
• Upload your proof of vaccination to the ArriveCAN app at least 72 hours before arrival. Those without a smartphone can use the ArriveCAN web portal.
• Carry your original proof of vaccination with you.
• Have a negative Covid test within 72 hours of arrival. Antigen tests, which provide quick but unreliable results, are not accepted. Those results must also be uploaded to ArriveCAN.
