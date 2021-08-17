The Editorial Board: U.S. must match Canada and open our border

More than a week after Canada inched open its door to Americans, this country is keeping its border firmly shut. No one is happy about it. It needs to change.

The border was closed to all nonessential travel 17 months ago as the countries responded to the lethal threat of a global pandemic. But both unnecessarily extended the closure even after vaccination rates in both countries began to rise.

Last week, responding to common sense as well pressure from inside Canada and from this country, our northern neighbor cracked open the door. Vaccinated Americans with proof of a recent Covid test can enter the country. It’s a high enough hurdle that the lines at the reopened border have been short. But it was a start. The United States needs to do at least as much.

The most recent U.S. decision kept the borders with both Canada and Mexico closed until at least Aug. 21. Even with the threat of the more infectious Delta variant, it makes no sense, especially if this country matches Canadian restriction: By definition, a person who is vaccinated takes the pandemic seriously. A negative Covid-19 test adds another layer of safety.

So what’s the holdup?