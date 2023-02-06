Call it the yin and yang of American law enforcement.

Two stories on page B5 of Thursday’s Buffalo News focused on corrections officers, but the issues they raised cover everyone in law enforcement, from the heightened dangers that officers face to the need to monitor those vested with extraordinary powers. Too often, critics acknowledge only one side of that coin, either excusing misconduct or disregarding the real risks of law enforcement. It shouldn’t be difficult to recognize both.

One story reported on a violent confrontation that injured a deputy in the Erie County Holding Center. An inmate already charged with crimes of violence punched the deputy in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The inmate, Bilal Wright, 44, was charged with a felony count of assault while confined in a correctional facility as well as another misdemeanor. The deputy, identified only by his last name, Mallia, hit his head on the wall and his face on a metal bunk. He regained consciousness while being transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

The second story reported on a lawsuit filed by the New York Civil Liberties Union against the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for denying access to records of misconduct by corrections officers. Those are public records, based on the repeal of a state law that previously shielded them.

Access to such information would qualify as a crucial aspect of oversight in any circumstance, but Western New Yorkers already know that official misconduct occurs in their jails. Indeed, Erie County is doing its best right now to prevent residents from seeing body camera video showing an officer kicking a handcuffed inmate in or near his head.

Erie County deputies learned that former Sheriff Timothy Howard would tolerate misconduct and even criminality, in the jails or on the street. But his successor, John Garcia, who counts as an improvement, doesn’t want the public to see the video.

Other instances of unprovoked violence by officers have occurred in the Buffalo city jail, at the Attica Correctional Facility and elsewhere. Brutality is illegal – and expensive.

Together, instances of violence by and against jailers make the case for close supervision of those facilities and for high expectations, backed up by professional standards and the training needed to meet them.

Law enforcement is hard work. Officers’ environments are replete with dangers that need to inform how the public evaluates their performance. That’s a fact.

But this coin has two sides, and it’s also a fact that New Yorkers need to know when public employees who are empowered to carry guns and to deprive citizens of their liberty abuse the authority that is only on loan to them.

• • •

