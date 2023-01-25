The Editorial Board: Two new mass shootings show again that the nation need to do more on guns

The slaughter continues.

The racist murders of 10 Black people in Buffalo last year was neither the beginning nor the end. Instead, it was only a horrifying inflection point in the singularly American pattern of repeated gun violence.

The new year has begun in grisly fashion. As this week began, Americans had been bloodied by 39 mass shootings that killed 69 people – just since Jan. 1. The two most recent assaults occurred in California. Only two days apart – on Saturday and then, again, on Monday – shooters killed 11 people at a popular dance hall in Monterey Park and then seven others in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

And that counts only the mass shootings – gun violence that kills or injures at least four people. It doesn’t including terrifying events such as the one that occurred last Thursday in Evansville, Ind. There, a former Walmart employee shot a woman in a store break room before leaving to chase another man. While he was away, another employee moved the wounded woman to a different room where they shut the lights and hid. Police shot and killed the gunman. The injured woman’s mother described her daughter’s injuries as life-threatening.

Until the Buffalo shooting and the unimaginable murders 10 days later at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Americans were stuck. Those attacks, finally, jarred Washington into action. It passed the first major federal gun control legislation in decades.

The new measures it included valuable rules on background checks and support for red flag laws. But it banned no weapons and, as this month’s horrors have made clear, it was insufficient to the threat.

What is more, that law was passed when Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress. With Republicans now running amok in the House of Representatives, there is virtually no chance of further action – not when members such as Nick Langworthy, Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik publicly insist that New York’s new concealed carry law is flatly and automatically unconstitutional. (For what it’s worth, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, a dyed-in-the-wool conservative, wrote that New York’s statute, passed after the high court invalidated a century-old state law, raised “novel and serious questions.”)

So the three New Yorkers eagerly criticize legitimate efforts to respond to rampant bloodshed while ignoring the violence, itself. Do they not care about this? What are their ideas?

The shootings in California produced an agonized cry from that state’s governor, Gavin Newsom. “At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting,” he tweeted on Monday. “Tragedy upon tragedy.”

At another moment in the bombardment of violence, Gavin observed: “Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating,” he said. “The Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact.”

It’s undeniable. When almost anyone is allowed to own almost any kind of weapon, and without sufficient training, violence is inevitable. That easy access to military-style weapons is what distinguishes us from other Western nations that aren’t awash in their own blood.

It’s not simply the existence of the Second Amendment that’s at issue. The big problems are in the adoration of it and the misinterpretation by judges who willfully ignore the part about a “well regulated militia” and that fact that, when it was written, those militias were armed with muskets, not AR-15s, the weapon of choice for modern mass-murderers. Among those killers is the teenage racist who opened fire in the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue last May 14.

Buffalo has earned the right to worry about what happens in other states. While the Tops shooter legally bought his weapon in New York, the fact is that state lines are sieves. This is a national problem. Because states such as New York have the good sense to act against gun violence, their incidence of it is lower than in other states, but Washington must do more. It holds the key.

The slaughter continues. So does the denial.

• • •

