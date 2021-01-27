The Editorial Board: Two new CDC reports should help as Buffalo aims to restart classes Monday

The Centers for Disease Control and Infection offered a pandemic report that must be timely for parents, teachers and students as the Buffalo School District prepares to reopen on Monday.
In a paper published Tuesday in the online version of the Journal of the American Medical Association, three CDC researchers underscored what had already been anecdotally concluded around the country: As long as proper protocols are implemented and enforced, evidence from the fall semester shows “little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission” of the novel coronavirus.
It’s a reassuring report, not only for Buffalo, where the district has delayed reopening and is at loggerheads with the Buffalo Teachers Federation, but for all districts in the region. Schools, properly managed, can be comparatively safe places, even as Covid-19 continues to spread and death rates rise.
Under the direction of Superintendent Kriner Cash, Buffalo schools have been slow to reopen, even as other Western New York districts reported encouraging news about their return to in-person education. For the sake of students and their families, this should have happened weeks earlier.
Still, to observe that the district should have restarted classes sooner is not to say that administrators and union leaders had no cause for concern. Plainly, they did. This is a worrisome time across the country and in one of the state’s largest school districts, home to populations that have been especially prone to infection, there was surely reason to take special care. As reopened schools in New York City showed, that could have been done earlier.
Not surprisingly, worries remain. The BTF has threatened to sue to prevent the district from reopening, although leaders from both the union and school district are talking in an effort to avoid that. The CDC report – bolstered by a second study – should provide reassurance to all who are concerned for the safety of students, teachers and staff.
The other CDC report, also released Tuesday, focused on rural schools in Wisconsin. It reported that just seven out of 191 coronavirus cases stemmed from transmission in schools. One leading reason for that is that students and staff in those schools wore masks nearly all the time. That’s a lesson for all Americans.
“The conclusion here is with proper prevention efforts … we can keep transmission in schools and educational settings quite low,” Margaret A. Honein, the lead author of the JAMA report, was quoted in the Washington Post. “We didn’t know that at the beginning of the year but the data has really accumulated.”
It does seem counterintuitive, but schools are well equipped to enforce mask-wearing, social distancing and other strategies known to reduce the likelihood of transmitting this virus, including its new, more infectious, variants. Testing for Covid-19 will be important, especially in light of the continuing reluctance of some in the community to wear masks.
Nevertheless, remote learning poses the greater danger. When schools are closed and parents are forced to find child care, those crucial protocols may fall by the wayside, leading to heightened risks. And remote education carries penalties that must be considered, including a loss of learning that for many students may be impossible to make up. Younger children may suffer as they fail to develop the social skills needed to thrive.
A return to classes doesn’t mean anything goes. Care will still be required. While cross-country competitions might be fine, at least when the weather allows, an indoor game of dodgeball would be unsafe. We are still surrounded by threats.
Schools aren’t risk-free – nothing but complete isolation is – but as the CDC report shows, they can be safely managed. We can take heart in that.
