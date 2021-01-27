The Editorial Board: Two new CDC reports should help as Buffalo aims to restart classes Monday

The Centers for Disease Control and Infection offered a pandemic report that must be timely for parents, teachers and students as the Buffalo School District prepares to reopen on Monday.

In a paper published Tuesday in the online version of the Journal of the American Medical Association, three CDC researchers underscored what had already been anecdotally concluded around the country: As long as proper protocols are implemented and enforced, evidence from the fall semester shows “little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission” of the novel coronavirus.

It’s a reassuring report, not only for Buffalo, where the district has delayed reopening and is at loggerheads with the Buffalo Teachers Federation, but for all districts in the region. Schools, properly managed, can be comparatively safe places, even as Covid-19 continues to spread and death rates rise.

Under the direction of Superintendent Kriner Cash, Buffalo schools have been slow to reopen, even as other Western New York districts reported encouraging news about their return to in-person education. For the sake of students and their families, this should have happened weeks earlier.