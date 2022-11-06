The Editorial Board: Two industrial coups in Edwards Vacuum and Viridi Parente

An argument could be made that a new $319 million dry pump technology plant at the Genesee County STAMP business park provides more reason for applause than a $10 million expansion of a green energy plant on East Delavan Avenue in Buffalo.

We’d say Edwards Vacuum and Viridi Parente are equally exciting projects, for different but similarly compelling reasons. The location of either of these developing industries in Western New York means major economic spinoff in the form of hundreds of jobs (approximately 600 at both plants) and the possible attraction of related industries. And both herald a modest return of manufacturing to an economy that has been suffering for decades from its loss.

In the case of Viridi Parente, its job creation is targeted at an urban area that – for a long time – has been lacking almost everything that gives people hope.

Together, the Edwards plant at STAMP (Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park) and the Viridi operation at the old American Axle plant on East Delavan promise even hardline doubters that major industries are choosing the Western New York workforce for their headquarters and regional expansions.

There’s another big similarity between the two companies. Both are staking out high-profile positions in industries where the United States has lagged behind: semiconductors and battery manufacturing.

Last Wednesday’s Edwards announcement was welcome news to all who have been anxiously waiting for the underutilized STAMP business park, located near Batavia, to attract high-tech tenants. It has been attempting to land a semiconductor industry project, but without success. There was some disappointment when the $100 billion Micron Technology semiconductor manufacturing campus located near Syracuse instead of STAMP, but that location came with a promise: When Micron made its announcement, Tom Kucharski, CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara said that “... if STAMP was eventually to become a supplier park to the emerging semiconductor industry, it could have more job creation and investment than actually landing a (fabricator).”

Sure enough, Edwards Vacuum’s dry pump technology helps maintain the clean environment needed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

Thanks to the Edwards and Micron announcements, its proximity to low-cost energy and abundant fresh water and the underpinning of the recent CHIPS and Science legislation championed by U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, it looks like STAMP has moved from bridesmaid to bride.

If STAMP has been waiting a few years for its dreams of a successful high-tech business park to move toward reality, the neighborhoods around 1001 E. Delavan have been waiting much, much longer for any kind of viable economic development.

Originally built by General Motors in 1923, the campus here was used by GM and then American Axle until 2007, when it was purchased by businessman Jon M. Williams. Williams started his Viridi Parente green energy operation, which is based on high-tech, electronic storage devices, in 2010.

This is much more than a single-entrepreneur success story. Williams has been working with GreenForce, a nonprofit that he formed in partnership with local leaders, including three East Side pastors, to actively recruit employees from the East Buffalo community. Now that Williams is expanding the company to occupy the entire American Axle facility – 850,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space in all – the green energy manufacturer is looking to hire 500 more workers from nearby neighborhoods. Already Viridi and GreenForce have more than 270 job applications, of which 72% are from the surrounding ZIP codes and 64% are currently unemployed.

“The majority of our workforce over the next two years will walk to work,” Williams says.

How appropriate for a company dedicated to reducing greenhouse emissions.

