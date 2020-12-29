The Editorial Board: Turn off the school zone cameras and fix the program

But it’s not enough. Until motorists and the general public can have confidence in the schools zone safety program, it should be put on pause. How that happens is up to the Brown administration. But it can’t continue with a program that doesn’t work.

Brown, in his refusal to pause the program, cited safety issues. Before the program was put in place, people were complaining about drivers speeding through their neighborhoods, buzzing past school children and not looking back. Police should pull these drivers over and issue tickets ranging into the $1,000 level, along with points on driver’s licenses. This enforcement could take place while the school speed zone program is being fixed.

It should be noted that a number of residents who live near schools back the program. City Hall has received any number of supportive letters from union leaders and emergency personnel.

But the mayor has dug in his heels, citing safety and concern about children’s lives. It’s the right place to begin. The Common Council is also concerned about children’s lives. So, too, should motorists. No one should be racing through neighborhoods, past schools or anywhere except on a track designed for such purpose.