Yes, change is hard and maybe the most important change is also the most difficult. That’s all the more reason why major change must be skillfully and sensitively implemented. That is not what seems to have happened at Nardin Academy over the past two years under the leadership of President Sandra Betters, whose avowed mandate of embracing diversity, equity and inclusion at Nardin has – at the very least – been lost in translation.

Nardin, a highly respected 166-year-old Catholic institution that includes a college preparatory high school for girls as well as co-ed lower, middle and Montessori schools, has, within weeks, become a place of turmoil and dissent.

Let the numbers speak. Since Betters arrived, 24 faculty and staff members – including four principals – have left. The current incoming freshman class is at 75, down from 100 in 2019-20. A change.org online petition calling for Betters’ removal, claiming to be from Nardin parents and alumni, surpassed 1,000 signatures in two days.

On April 13, 250 high school students staged a rally for leadership change and on April 14, nine members of the 24-member Nardin Academy board of trustees called for the immediate resignations of Betters and board Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke. Finally, three of the school’s top donors – Daniel and Leslie Keane, Kenneth L. and Katherine G. Koessler Family Foundation and the Anthony and Richard Gioia Charitable Foundation – withdrew their support from the institution within a period of three days. If inclusion is a priority of Betters’ leadership, there would seem to be a large proportion of her immediate constituency that does not feel included or understood.

In a statement released Monday, the academy chastised those pushing to short-circuit the work of an outside counsel engaged to assess the criticisms. We take the point, but a crisis is fast unfolding.

Without attempting to determine whose statements best represent the reality of the situation, the gulf between the administration and its critics demonstrates that much work needs to be done. On one hand, Betters says that diversity, equity and inclusion “is about how you approach the world, and it’s not just race, it’s not just gender, it’s not just sexuality – it’s all the ways in which we embrace all.”

On the other, letters signed by a majority of faculty members cite, among other criticisms, aloofness by the new president, lack of appreciation for school culture and traditions and instances of “intimidation.”

If “we embrace all” is to be taken literally, it sounds like there is still a long way to go before anything close to “all” is being embraced at Nardin.

Buffalo’s history of inequity was tragically underscored by a racist massacre on May 14, 2022. Before that, George Floyd’s murder – among others – and the following Black Lives Matter protests have made it chillingly clear how much work there is yet to be done in the areas of racial equality and social justice.

It’s also urgently important that this work take place in educational settings. If Betters has made diversity, equity and inclusion a key part of her mission at Nardin, good for her. But stating such goals and then instilling them in a collegial and effective manner at a complex institution like Nardin are two different things.

Obviously that process has gone seriously awry. Nardin’s leaders need to admit that fact and apply the necessary course corrections.

