The Editorial Board: Tuesday's lessons – abolish school-budget voting and make mail-in ballots routine

School board and budget voting taught two valuable lessons in Western New York Tuesday:
• Budget voting is a waste of time and money and, as the School Board election in Williamsville demonstrated, there are better ways for residents to express their opinions on leadership.
• New York needs to adopt a permanent system of mail-in voting. It’s an effective and secure way to bolster turnout and, with it, the cause of democratic government.
All school budgets in Erie and Niagara counties survived Tuesday’s voting. Across New York, just five of 675 budgets were defeated. Approval has become the common outcome of those peculiar events, and it’s just as well. When budgets fail, they may save taxpayers a few dollars – or not – but they almost always penalize students.
The consequence of a failed budget can range from nothing to significant. When a spending plan fails, a district can resubmit it to voters a month later, either in identical or revised form. It’s not uncommon for budgets to survive the second bite as voters who didn’t show up the first time make it to the polls or the initial naysayers have a change of heart.
If the second vote fails, though, schools are required to adopt contingency budgets that maintain spending for categories such as transportation, legal costs and essential instruction programs. That leaves sports, music and extra-curricular activities exposed to the budget ax. Students pay the price because voters didn’t like the budget.
It’s a bad system. In the American form of representative democracy, voters elect people to do that work for them. Americans don’t vote on their federal, state or municipal budget, and for good reason.
Most of us are too busy, too uniformed or too uninterested to pass a thoughtful judgment on matters as complex as budgets that reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars. What we do is assign that duty to the people we elect and, if we don’t like their performance, we show them the door.
That’s what Williamsville voters did Tuesday, when the two incumbents on the ballot were defeated. The reasons for that decision are indistinct, but it’s a better response to dissatisfaction than creating chaos by defeating a budget.
School budget voting has always been outdated. This year’s results only underscore the fact. Albany should abolish the practice. Plenty of other states manage without it.
Regarding the method of voting, New Yorkers learned last year what the option of mail-in voting could do. With the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping through the country, the state broadly allowed mail-in voting, and turnout soared in school elections. Just one example: In Depew last year, turnout rose to 2,285, nearly seven times higher than the 338 who voted in 2019. This year, turnout was down again in most districts, except those where in-person instruction was on the ballot.
Voting around the country rose last year as states turned to mail-in voting. Despite unsupported claims to the contrary – always in Republican-led states – there has been no suggestion that it led to serious mischief. With the examples of 2020 and 2021 in mind, New York should plan to make mail-in voting a permanent option in all elections.
• • •
