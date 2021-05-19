The Editorial Board: Tuesday's lessons – abolish school-budget voting and make mail-in ballots routine

It’s a bad system. In the American form of representative democracy, voters elect people to do that work for them. Americans don’t vote on their federal, state or municipal budget, and for good reason.

Most of us are too busy, too uniformed or too uninterested to pass a thoughtful judgment on matters as complex as budgets that reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars. What we do is assign that duty to the people we elect and, if we don’t like their performance, we show them the door.

That’s what Williamsville voters did Tuesday, when the two incumbents on the ballot were defeated. The reasons for that decision are indistinct, but it’s a better response to dissatisfaction than creating chaos by defeating a budget.

School budget voting has always been outdated. This year’s results only underscore the fact. Albany should abolish the practice. Plenty of other states manage without it.