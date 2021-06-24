The Editorial Board: Tuesday was disaster for party bosses as endorsed candidates come up short

It wasn’t a good election for the party bosses in Erie County. Not only did their candidates get wiped out in the only two big races – Buffalo mayor and Erie County sheriff – but the Republicans, clinging to their quadrennial manipulation, squandered a golden opportunity to produce a Republican mayor for the city.

Had Republicans fielded a candidate for mayor, that individual would have been in a strong position to make that case that solidly Democratic Buffalo would be better off with an experienced Republican mayor than with the Democrats’ winning candidate – India Walton, a self-described socialist and a political neophyte.

But, as usual, the Republicans fielded no candidate. For them it’s always been about strategy rather than democracy. By forgoing the mayor’s race, they can depress the city’s Democratic turnout in November, making it easier for them to win countywide races, including for sheriff and comptroller.

It’s been an effective, if cynical, strategy. It’s not the only reason that Republicans have held the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years, but it’s likely helped.