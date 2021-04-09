The Editorial Board: Trusted advisers need to help persuade reluctant evangelicals to be vaccinated

This could be a harder nut to crack.

People of influence are making inroads – or trying to – in an essential effort to persuade reluctant Republicans and Black Americans to be vaccinated against Covid-19. To the extent that those vaccine skeptics base their resistance on some readily answerable issue, it may be possible to allay their fears. But for evangelical Christians, whose objections may be based on an interpretation of their faith, persuasion may require more work.

But it’s work that has to be done.

Herd immunity in this country will be slower to attain if so large a swath of the population refuses to be vaccinated. More people will die.

That, perhaps, is the first piece of evidence that concerned and influential people might offer to people of faith: It’s not just about you.

That might come as a surprise to one Dallas-area woman who said that among the reasons she does not need the vaccine is that her life is not up to her: “It would be God’s will if I am here or if I am not here,” Lauri Armstrong told a New York Times reporter.