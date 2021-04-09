The Editorial Board: Trusted advisers need to help persuade reluctant evangelicals to be vaccinated

This could be a harder nut to crack.
People of influence are making inroads – or trying to – in an essential effort to persuade reluctant Republicans and Black Americans to be vaccinated against Covid-19. To the extent that those vaccine skeptics base their resistance on some readily answerable issue, it may be possible to allay their fears. But for evangelical Christians, whose objections may be based on an interpretation of their faith, persuasion may require more work.
But it’s work that has to be done.
Herd immunity in this country will be slower to attain if so large a swath of the population refuses to be vaccinated. More people will die.
That, perhaps, is the first piece of evidence that concerned and influential people might offer to people of faith: It’s not just about you.
That might come as a surprise to one Dallas-area woman who said that among the reasons she does not need the vaccine is that her life is not up to her: “It would be God’s will if I am here or if I am not here,” Lauri Armstrong told a New York Times reporter.
She may be right, but it’s not what anyone would call loving your neighbor. Such refusals to confront a deadly and highly infectious disease puts others at risk and, beyond that, simply sets a bad example. It is, in a word, immoral.
The resistance among the country’s Black population flowed from something more concrete: The knowledge that American governments had previously played fast and loose with their health, even experimenting on them without their consent or knowledge.
The Republican resistance is less concretely explicable, but probably stems from an unhealthy hostility to anything associated with government or even science. Skepticism is one thing. Unthinking rejection is something else altogether.
The key to changing minds has been to bring trusted advisers into the task. For Black skeptics, that has included friends, neighbors, pastors and others. Volunteers are going door to door to sign people up for vaccinations.
Similar influencers are working to persuade reluctant Republicans. So are party leaders such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
Now, somebody needs to show evangelicals some love before their bad decisions cost themselves or others their health and possibly their lives. Even as the pace of vaccinations increases, here and around the country, the threat is as obvious as this week’s headlines.
Wednesday’s editions of The Buffalo News reported that new Covid-19 cases are rising in Western New York at a rate similar to late fall, when the second wave was spiking. Another story reported that young adults are becoming more likely to catch the novel coronavirus than older Americans, many of whom are already vaccinated. On Friday, The News reported that the highly infectious South African variant of the coronavirus has been found in Western New York.
Last week, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said she feared the country faced “impending doom” as too many Americans were prematurely acting as though the pandemic had already been beaten.
It hasn’t, but we know now how to do it and, for nearly a year now, we’ve known how to lower the risk of infection. All Americans who can need to do both.
It begins with committing to wearing a mask when inside public places, regardless of vaccination status. It’s possible inoculated people can still infect others and it sends the wrong message to unthinking people if masks start disappearing. Social distancing also remains important except among small groups of fully vaccinated people.
But it continues with committing to a vaccination. There are few legitimate reasons to refuse, and religion isn’t among them. New York State has wisely ended the religious exemption for the vaccinations needed before children can attend school. It’s a reflection of their importance to public health.
It isn’t often that the cliché “We’re all in this together” is literally true. This is one of them. Like a war, the threat is to the entire country and, beyond that, to the world. We all need to do our part. Evangelicals who understand that have work to do with their fellow believers.
