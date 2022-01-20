The Editorial Board: Trumps need to comply with demand for a deposition, just like the rest of us

James on Wednesday focused on inflated values that she argued were part of a pattern meant to suggest that Trump’s net worth was “higher than it otherwise would have appeared.” The practices, she said, were ”fraudulent or misleading.”

“We have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit,” the attorney general said in a statement. Those benefits, she said, included loans, insurance coverage and tax benefits.

James was careful to say that her office had not yet decided whether to file a lawsuit against the Trump Organization, though she said the investigation is reaching into other areas she declined to disclose. To reach a conclusion, she said investigators need to question the former president to clarify who was responsible for misstatements and omissions and whether they were made deliberately. It would be the same for any of us in similar circumstances.