The Editorial Board: Trumps need to comply with demand for a deposition, just like the rest of us

There should never have been a question. Donald Trump, his children and anyone else legitimately connected to an investigation by the New York attorney general’s office are subject to the same laws that bind us all. In that regard, he is no one special, regardless of status, wealth or prior public office. The Trumps need to give depositions.
That was clear before Wednesday, when Attorney General Letitia James filed court documents outlining her office’s belief that the Trump Organization fraudulently misrepresented the value of at least six properties, along with the “Trump brand,” itself. But with that court filing, the case for depositions became inarguable, revealing the former president’s refusal as a self-serving attempt to hinder an investigation that could damage his business interests by exposing unsavory, if not illegal, practices.
This is not a criminal investigation, though James is aiding with one underway in the New York City district attorney’s office. It’s not belated impeachment, either: The misconduct alleged began years ago, as Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made clear after he provided a cache of Trump’s financial records to Congress. His former boss, Cohen said, “inflated his total assets when it served his purposes” and “deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes.” Now, an official investigation is making the case.
James on Wednesday focused on inflated values that she argued were part of a pattern meant to suggest that Trump’s net worth was “higher than it otherwise would have appeared.” The practices, she said, were ”fraudulent or misleading.”
“We have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit,” the attorney general said in a statement. Those benefits, she said, included loans, insurance coverage and tax benefits.
James was careful to say that her office had not yet decided whether to file a lawsuit against the Trump Organization, though she said the investigation is reaching into other areas she declined to disclose. To reach a conclusion, she said investigators need to question the former president to clarify who was responsible for misstatements and omissions and whether they were made deliberately. It would be the same for any of us in similar circumstances.
It’s important to look at this in another way, as well. White collar misconduct – criminal or otherwise – is too often given short shrift within the American judicial system. But it exacts a cost and, in this case, that could easily include taxpayers.
Trump likes to bully his critics but swagger isn’t a defense against the legitimate application of the laws. All James wants to do at this point is to ask him some questions. He needs to comply. And why would he resist, anyway?
