The Editorial Board: Trump attacks the Constitution and New York Republicans are silent

Start with a parallel example.

Suppose it was President Hillary Clinton who was defeated for re-election two years ago. Suppose that it was she, not Donald Trump, who had incited a blood-stained insurrection based on the Big Lie of historic – if undetectable – voter fraud. Imagine that as she declared her candidacy for 2024, she was facing an avalanche of legitimate investigations, both civil and criminal.

Finally, imagine that, in the churn of malevolence that she, herself, had conjured, she went so far as to demand to suspend the Constitution and to be installed as president – even though there was no question that she had been defeated.

That’s what Trump did on Saturday. Had it been Clinton, what would Republicans have said? Would Rep.-elect Nicholas Langworthy, R-23rd District, have excoriated her for her hatred of America? As head of the state Republican Party, he surely wouldn’t have remained silent.

What about Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-24th District, or Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York’s North Country? As the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, Stefanik carries special responsibilities for the preservation of this country’s democracy. What would she have said about a comment so repugnant to the very idea of democracy?

How would Lee Zeldin have responded? The soon-to-be former congressman, loser of last month’s gubernatorial election, has cast an eye on the chairmanship of New York’s Republican Party. What would he have said about that contemptible attack on the country’s guiding document, especially given that, in our parallel example, Clinton had put the life of her own vice president in the crosshairs on Jan. 6, 2021, as she orchestrated a violent effort to steal an election?

She didn’t, of course. Trump did those things and, on Saturday, he called for the suspension of the Constitution based on more conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. And Republicans have been largely silent.

Many of them may quietly hope that Trump is on his way out but are too cowed to stand up for the country. Some remain his committed disciples. Which is Langworthy? He has been silent. He will soon represent part of Erie County.

What about Tenney, whose new district will include the eastern part of Niagara County? Does she really believe in this repellent man or is it just safer to remain in Trump’s contemptible embrace than to call him out? Does anyone think she wouldn’t have spoken out had it been Clinton or, for that matter, Barack Obama or President Biden?

Stefanik already endorsed Trump for 2024 and has had nothing to say about her idol’s latest depravity. Zeldin is as silent as a mouse.

We’re not sure what Trump’s game is. Maybe he can’t help himself or perhaps he’s laying the groundwork for an insanity defense, should he be indicted for inciting the insurrection or for trying to rig the Georgia election results or for walking off with top-secret documents.

This much is true: After all that has gone before, it is unwise to write it off as more blather from the lunatic. He incited violence before. “When people show you who they are,” said the late poet Maya Angelou, “believe them the first time.”

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming understands that. The Republican co-chair of the House Jan. 6 committee responded to Trump’s weekend madness by turning his own words against him. “No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution,” she tweeted on Sunday.

So he is. The question is, what are the people who, after all of this, still don’t have the stomach to condemn this man? Country before party, people.

• • •

