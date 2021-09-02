The Editorial Board: True to its nature, the city prepares to welcome evacuees from Afghanistan

Prime among these, though, must be immigration. It’s a primary engine of growth and, if any city understands its value – and knows enough to ignore the often racist fears of critics – it’s this one.

Immigration, here and around the country, was choked off during the Trump administration, which viewed all newcomers with suspicion. President Biden has promised to reverse those policies. One place to launch a new decade of growth is by seeking out and attracting additional refugees and other immigrants from long-suffering Afghanistan.

Some of those people, we owe. They put their lives and the families’ safety at risk by helping the United States in its work there. With the Biden administration’s plausible but poorly executed decision to end that war, interpreters and others are at mortal risk. Others will simply want to leave, given the abusive nature and practices of the Taliban. There is abundant evidence that girls and women are at exceptional risk.

Buffalo should have its welcome mat out for these people, and others from the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and other areas. We know how to absorb them into this community, how to help them adjust and then to succeed.

And we know that they help to make Buffalo a bigger, better and more interesting place.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.