The Editorial Board: Troubled CAO's continuing problems have earned it a greater level of oversight

State and federal agencies responsible for oversight of the Community Action Organization might want to start asking questions – again. This time, it’s about an $18.16 mistake made over and over, adding up to nearly $1 million in debt. Indeed, it seems obvious that government watchdogs need to keep a routine eye out on the organization, which is becoming famous for its mismanagement.

CAO overbilled Medicaid $18.16 at a time; files $1M lawsuit for being 'lulled into complacency' The organization mistakenly added a weekly charge of $18.16 when billing Medicaid for many of those in its outpatient chemical dependence services program, according to an audit by the New York State Office of Medicaid Inspector General.

The problem-plagued CAO finds itself, once again, in an unwelcome spotlight. And, once again, the attention is due to issues that should never have occurred and, once they did, should have been quickly resolved.

So it goes with the CAO, whose previous leader retired following an internal fight with the board that wanted to oust him and looming inquiries over the finances of the multimillion-dollar nonprofit.

This time, what should have been, at best, a minor, one-time error involving a small amount of money mushroomed into a million-dollar problem. As reported by News Enterprise Editor Patrick Lakamp, the organization mistakenly added a weekly charge of $18.16 when billing Medicaid for many clients in its outpatient chemical dependence program. That overcharge was uncovered in an audit by the New York State Office of Medicaid Inspector General.

It adds up. Applied to 271,809 claims over a three-year period and then extrapolating, the audit concluded that the CAO overcharged the government by as much as $992,268. The mistake might yet be mitigated. The CAO could settle the matter by paying back $491,508, according to the office.

But even that is a problem. In a lawsuit it recently filed, the CAO says it has already spent the improper reimbursements and lacks the money to repay the overcharges.

The CAO blamed the overbilling on its software vendor, TenEleven Group Inc. of Amherst. The lawsuit alleges the vendor “lulled CAO staff into complacency by making false and misleading representations.” The lawsuit seeks “not less than $1 million” from TenEleven Group, which responds that it is not responsible for the mistaken billing.

Thomas Kim, president and CEO of the Community Action Organization, did not return a reporter’s messages seeking more information about the overcharges.

And so, it goes.

The CAO also found itself under state and federal scrutiny during the tenure of its previous leader, L. Nathan Hare. Both the FBI and the New York Attorney General’s Office examined the agency’s use of government grants, its main source of funding.

The spotlight hit the nonprofit in October 2018, when the CAO’s board of directors voted to remove Hare and hire a forensic accountant to evaluate whether the agency had appropriately managed funds for its Head Start child care program. But Hare did not leave. Instead, several directors who voted for his removal were fired.

Hare denied accusations of impropriety. Issues were “addressed appropriately,” he claimed. But that assertion did not track with the numerous controversies surrounding the nonprofit. No matter, Hare eventually retired and Kim, a former youth pastor and social worker who led efforts to reform youth incarceration programs in Illinois, took over as head of the organization.

Now, this latest problem emerges. An $18.16 mistake made over and over, again. It’s time for a change.

When Buffalo had financial problems, the state imposed a financial control board to monitor its spending. The CAO is showing signs that it needs similar oversight. Either Washington or Albany needs to step up.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.