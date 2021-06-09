The Editorial Board: Trouble awaits the essential science and tech investment bill passed by the Senate

That’s what the House needs to do and it needs the committed support of the area’s three congressmen: Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo; Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park; and Tom Reed, R-Corning. All should be concerned about the threat posed by China and Higgins and Jacobs, in particular, should be interested in the federal funding this legislation could direct to Western New York. Jacobs’ sprawling district stretches from Lake Erie to the outskirts of Rochester. It could be transformational for his constituents.

Schumer has pledged an honest competition for those tech hub designations, but it won’t hurt this region’s prospects that he leads the Senate and is the principal driver of the legislation. As Kentucky learned during Mitch McConnell’s tenure as majority leader, it helps to have friends in high places.

Still, this bill will surely count high among the achievement of Schumer’s long tenure in government. It’s encouraging that it is a measure that clearly benefits the nation as a whole and that is designed to benefit different areas based on their needs and assets, not their political leanings. Surely, the House will see that.

• • •

