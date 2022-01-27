The Editorial Board: Trooper lied about distracted driving, paralyzed two and paid no legal penalty

It took about a year after the second accident for a formal disciplinary hearing to begin, focused on both accidents and allegations of dishonesty. Barker was found guilty of 17 administrative charges and, belatedly, fired.

After the second accident, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving, but paid no fine. What would happen to a civilian driver who ruined two lives? A significant fine and even some jail time would be needed to achieve justice.

Plainly, this isn’t a problem restricted to law enforcement officers. Distracted driving is a plague. You can see it just about any day on just about any road. But the risks go up the longer you drive. Truckers, bus operators, taxi drivers, even ordinary commuters are so much on the road that the chances of accident have to rise just under normal circumstances. Add in distracted driving and, as Barker demonstrated, the possibilities of catastrophe increase. Eventually, someone pays.

And, of course, Barker was a state trooper, empowered to enforce laws, including those against distracted driving. He was authorized to carry a firearm. He abused that trust.