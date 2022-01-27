The Editorial Board: Trooper lied about distracted driving, paralyzed two and paid no legal penalty

Two obvious questions arise as the recklessness of New York State Trooper Stephen C. Barker comes to light:
1. After two serious accidents caused by distracted driving – the second one paralyzing two people for life and injuring three others – why has he paid no legal price?
2. After the first accident, less than a year earlier, why was he still allowed to drive? Does a trooper have to inflict catastrophic injuries before supervisors can bench him?
Both crashes were serious. In July 2019, investigators say, while responding to a non-emergency call, he plowed into a minivan while texting his girlfriend and checking a Facebook page. The state has agreed to pay $21.5 million to the two men left paralyzed. More claims are pending.
But his supervisors already knew trouble was brewing because, eight months earlier, Barker ran a stop sign at 60 mph, went airborne and sheared off the car’s oil pan when it landed. He reported that a pothole on a dirt road had damaged the car, but his supervisors didn’t buy it. Upon obtaining his phone records, they saw that he had been on his personal phone with his girlfriend. It was, a state police lawyer later said, “a precursor.”
State police officials say, not preposterously, that administrative actions take time, though eight months seems excessive. Nevertheless, once a trooper shows himself to be careless behind the wheel and also dishonest about it, he should find himself behind a desk. Or a broom.
It took about a year after the second accident for a formal disciplinary hearing to begin, focused on both accidents and allegations of dishonesty. Barker was found guilty of 17 administrative charges and, belatedly, fired.
After the second accident, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving, but paid no fine. What would happen to a civilian driver who ruined two lives? A significant fine and even some jail time would be needed to achieve justice.
Plainly, this isn’t a problem restricted to law enforcement officers. Distracted driving is a plague. You can see it just about any day on just about any road. But the risks go up the longer you drive. Truckers, bus operators, taxi drivers, even ordinary commuters are so much on the road that the chances of accident have to rise just under normal circumstances. Add in distracted driving and, as Barker demonstrated, the possibilities of catastrophe increase. Eventually, someone pays.
And, of course, Barker was a state trooper, empowered to enforce laws, including those against distracted driving. He was authorized to carry a firearm. He abused that trust.
Maybe he succumbed to the sense of entitlement that can afflict anyone with power. Or maybe he just didn’t care. In around five years on patrol, he had six accidents, according to his testimony during an interrogation. “Three or four” involved deer, he claimed, though it is startling he remembered that detail. Citing a concussion he sustained in the second crash, Barker repeatedly told internal investigators he couldn’t remember anything about it. Maybe it was true, but who can believe it? He admitted lying about the previous accident, fearing the consequences of honesty.
All drivers should see this for what it is: another precursor. And for police, there needs to be a new rule: One strike and you’re behind a desk until you prove you can be trusted driving two tons of machinery.
