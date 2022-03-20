The Editorial Board: Travel to Canada is about to become much easier, even with remaining rules

Thank you, Canada. It took longer than it should have, but our across-the-river neighbor announced last week that, as of April 1, Covid testing would no longer be required for travel into that country.

Travelers in both directions must still be vaccinated and entry into Canada still requires uploading proof of vaccination to an app before crossing. Neither demand is especially burdensome.

It’s been a long time coming. The two countries closed their borders as the Covid-19 pandemic overran the continent two years ago. Canada reopened its border to travelers last August, but required expensive and time-consuming molecular testing for travelers. The United States reopened its border in November. Both require vaccinations.

Canada eased its testing requirement Feb. 28, and on April 1, will end it altogether. Get ready, Niagara-on-the-Lake.