The Editorial Board: Transportation board seeking to make Goodell a safer road

Anyone who has ever driven down Goodell Street coming off Route 33 and then had to merge into the left or right lane (or, just as risky, stay in the middle) can attest to the misery those several seconds can inflict.

And that’s just speaking for the veterans – the folks who either live in the neighborhood, or travel to work downtown. Forget about visitors. They are totally confused. And who could blame them? Cars often zoom by at top speed off Route 33 and they all seem to be trying to merge into the same lane.

Change may be on the way.

New plans are in the works to revamp the traffic flow on Goodell. After more than a year of study, the region’s primary transportation planning organization is proposing a series of changes to the four-lane thoroughfare that extends off Route 33. The goal is to slow cars, improve the flow of traffic into and out of downtown Buffalo, and allow pedestrians and bicycles to share the street.

If all goes as planned, pedestrians walking between downtown and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus will feel safe, and the risk of car crashes will be reduced. That is particularly of interest at the Michigan Avenue intersection right off the expressway, where cars turn north toward the Medical Campus.

The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council noted that Goodell has served as a barrier to those safety goals. Planners focused on a confusing “horseshoe” of streets linking Route 33 to downtown Buffalo, including the length of Goodell through the intersection of Main, Pearl and Edward streets, the loop south on Pearl to Tupper, and then back along Tupper to Route 33. The options include shrinking Goodell’s width, along with possibly converting it to two-way traffic, reconfiguring the intersections and introducing bicycle lanes or pedestrian paths.

Planners have not forgotten about the Goodell-Main-Pearl-Edward intersection, also a challenge for drivers. They have known for five years that changes were needed. The city already converted one lane of Goodell between Washington and Main into on-street parking but the “short-term improvement” has not helped lessen driver confusion.

This is an important and difficult stretch of road. It’s good that planners are giving it the attention it needs to become safer for all concerned.

